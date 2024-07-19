Nothing works at Amsterdam Airport. X

There are currently massive restrictions in public life in numerous countries. The reason is a massive IT disruption.

12.28 pm First all-clear CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024 Worldwide computer problems have severely disrupted air traffic. The IT company that may have caused them has now given the all-clear. The IT security company Crowdstrike has fixed the error that is believed to have caused computer disruptions worldwide. Customers are now being directed to a download portal for a new update, wrote company boss George Kurtz on the online platform X. The error was in an update to the Crowdstrike software for Windows computers, Kurtz wrote. The problem had been recognized and fixed. It was not a cyberattack or a security incident. In the morning, air traffic was particularly badly affected by the computer problems. The airport in Berlin had to temporarily suspend operations. In Hamburg, air traffic was severely disrupted by problems at affected airlines.

12.21 p.m. Swiss companies only slightly affected At Berlin's BER airport, the disruption and the start of the vacations coincide. Christoph Soeder/dpa Numerous companies around the world are struggling with IT problems on Friday morning after an update apparently failed on the Crowdstrike platform. Airports are particularly affected during the vacation season. Meanwhile, numerous companies are also reporting that everything is running normally for them. "SIX is not using Crowdstrike," a spokesperson for stock exchange operator SIX told AWP. They are not affected by the problems. Swisscom has a similar view: it does not use the Crowdstrike agent and is not affected "according to the current state of knowledge". However, they are supporting those business customers who use Crowdstrike in rectifying problems. According to a spokesperson, the IT systems at retail giant Coop are currently working "without any problems". Postfinance also states that its systems are running smoothly. "We are currently not affected by any major IT breakdowns," said a spokesperson. Other banks are reporting the same: ZKB reports that it is not affected and that its systems are running normally. Raiffeisen is also not currently affected. "We are feeling the effects of the global IT problems to a minor extent with external service providers who are themselves affected by the problem," added a spokesperson. The payment solution from payment service provider Twint is "stable from an operational perspective", a spokesperson said. "We are not affected by the outage and are continuing to monitor the situation in our teams very closely."

12.08 p.m. Hospital switches to emergency operation In Tyrol (Austria), the Kufstein district hospital had to switch to emergency operation due to the massive restrictions. "This outage affects both administrative and medical equipment, which means that patient care is only possible to a limited extent," according to a statement. Unfortunately, outpatient emergencies cannot be treated at the moment. "We are working at full speed together with the neighboring hospitals, which are preparing to increase capacity," the hospital said.

11.59 am Olympic Games also affected According to the organizers, the worldwide IT outages are also affecting the Olympic Games in Paris, which begin in a week's time. The organizers have been informed about the worldwide technical problems with Microsoft's software, they said in a statement on Friday. "The problems are disrupting the IT operations of Paris 2024." The Olympic Games will open on July 26 and run until August 11. A glitch at US software company Microsoft brought airlines, hospitals, broadcasters, stock exchanges and other companies around the world to a complete standstill on Friday. In Germany, Berlin's BER airport was particularly affected. Airlines in Australia, the USA, India, Spain, the Netherlands, France and the UK reported serious IT problems. The French IT security authority Anssi stated that, as things stand, there are no indications of a cyber attack.

11.57 a.m. Federal administration not affected The Federal Administration has so far not been affected by the worldwide IT breakdown on Friday. By midday, the Federal Office for Cybersecurity had no knowledge of any failures. Reports had been received from various companies and critical infrastructures, a spokesperson for the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (FOCS) told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday. It was a faulty update or misconfiguration by the company Crowdstrike that led to these system failures. The Bacs is in contact with the affected companies, which have contacted it. However, it had no knowledge of which companies were using Crowdstrike. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity assumes that the software is used in all sectors.

11.50 a.m. Mallorca also affected Mallorca airport is also affected by a worldwide disruption. The return journey from vacation is a test of patience. At best. A worldwide IT disruption is also causing major delays at Palma de Mallorca Airport. Long queues formed in front of the check-in counters because the computers used for check-in were down. The flight operations themselves were apparently less affected. The tour operator TUI temporarily stopped check-in, as confirmed by a dpa employee on site. Check-in was then resumed manually. Other airlines only experienced minor problems. The Spanish airport operator Aena had previously announced that there were delays throughout the country due to the computer problems.

11.46 am What you need to know now Airlines and hospitals are struggling with computer problems in many countries. How did this happen? Here's what you need to know now. Massive restrictions What you need to know now about the global IT disruption

11.36 a.m. Stock exchange, Swisscom and Postfinance not affected by IT outages Numerous companies around the world are struggling with IT problems on Friday morning after an update to the Crowdstrike cyber security platform apparently failed. The Swiss stock exchange operator SIX, Swisscom and Postfinance are not among them. "SIX does not use Crowdstrike," a spokesperson for SIX told AWP. They are therefore not affected by the problems. Swisscom has a similar view: it does not use the Crowdstrike agent and is not affected "according to the current state of knowledge". However, it is supporting those business customers who use Crowdstrike in rectifying problems. Postfinance states that its systems are functioning "trouble-free". "We are currently not affected by any major IT glitches," said a spokeswoman.

11.27 a.m. Swissport carries out check-in manually Swissport has been severely affected by Friday's worldwide IT breakdown. The globally active service company based in Opfikon near Zurich Airport has reported the failure of most of its check-in facilities in Switzerland. Check-in must therefore largely be carried out manually. Airports in all countries are affected differently, as Swissport spokeswoman Nathalie Berchtold told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. The company is working with Microsoft to solve the problem as quickly as possible. Swissport International Ltd., based in Opfikon in the canton of Zurich, is the world's largest service company for airlines and airports. Swissport International Ltd. works for around 850 customers in the aviation industry.

11.20 a.m. Basel is also struggling with problems Basel-Mulhouse Airport is also affected by massive IT problems. The airport announced this in response to an inquiry from the Basler Zeitung newspaper. The ground handling process has been disrupted. Several airlines and service providers are also affected.

11.18 a.m. KLM suspends operations The Dutch airline KLM has ceased operations. This was announced by the airline in Amsterdam. The reason is the worldwide IT problems.

11.17 a.m. Swiss not directly affected The airline Swiss is not directly affected by the global IT breakdown. However, since partner companies such as air traffic control Skyguide are confronted with the disruption, the airline's flight schedule is still being disrupted. By late Friday morning, Swiss had canceled two flights to Berlin and back, as media spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Some delays are still to be expected. There could also be further flight cancellations. Passengers should check the status of their flight before traveling to the airport. In contrast to other airports, Geneva Airport did not register any difficulties as a result of the update from the IT security company Crowdstrike. However, the fact that Skyguide flight safety is affected by the glitch is likely to have an impact on flight operations, according to an enquiry this morning.

11.16 a.m. Airports in Asia also affected The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1Pgjr — Akshay Kothari (@akothari) July 19, 2024 Important airports in Asia are also affected by the global computer problems. Among others, Changi Airport in Singapore is experiencing delays due to the outages, reported Channel News Asia. Long queues formed in front of the check-in counters of several airlines because only manual check-ins were possible. Passengers in the Thai capital Bangkok were also affected. The computer problems also caused disruptions at the airport in the Indian capital of New Delhi. Some services were temporarily impaired, the airport announced on X. Passengers were asked to contact the airlines concerned. Several local airlines reported disruptions in online services, bookings and check-ins. Some airlines had filled out boarding passes by hand, according to media reports.

11.12 a.m. Crowdstrike share price plummets Crowdstrike's services are actually designed to protect against IT problems. Now there are indications that a faulty software update from the IT security company is the cause of a worldwide disruption. The shares of IT service provider Crowdstrike have come under pressure following global computer problems. On Friday morning, the stock fell by around 15 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange compared to the previous day. According to media reports, a bug in a program update of the IT security company was suspected as the trigger. Among others, an energy company in Australia attributed the problems to this. Crowdstrike spoke of problems in a message to customers, as reported by the technology website "The Verge".

11.11 am Insel Group not affected The Bern-based Insel Group is not affected by the global IT problem. This is what a media spokesperson told blue News. Clinical operations are not affected by the restrictions and operations are continuing as normal.

11.06 a.m. Operations canceled In Germany, operations also have to be canceled due to the major breakdown. Among others, the University Hospital in Schleswig-Holstein is also affected. All operations that could be postponed have therefore been canceled for Friday, as the hospital announced.

11.05 a.m. Lufthansa only slightly affected IT problems affect several airlines and airports worldwide. According to Lufthansa, the problems are limited. Lufthansa considers itself "currently only slightly" affected by the worldwide computer problems. There may be "delays and individual cancellations", the airline announced in Frankfurt. There are no major effects due to the IT problems, a spokeswoman told the German Press Agency, without giving any figures. "Flight operations at BER airport have been significantly affected." Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience for its passengers. Computer problems caused widespread disruption worldwide on Friday. In Germany, Berlin and Hamburg airports, among others, had to temporarily suspend operations at the start of the vacation season.

11.01 a.m. Several TV stations affected Several television stations in France have also been affected by the worldwide computer problems. The pay-TV channel Canal+ informed its subscribers that it was suffering from the effects of a major worldwide technical breakdown that was preventing its channels from broadcasting properly. The television channel TF1 is also affected. A presenter said in the current program that the channel could not broadcast everything as usual. For example, no maps for the betting report could be shown. However, the programs would still be broadcast.

11.00 a.m. Australia convenes emergency meeting Australia has been hit particularly hard. The banks are completely out of action and supermarkets are also affected. The government has therefore convened an emergency meeting. "The Australian government is working closely with the National Cyber Security Coordinator on these developing outages," the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

10 a.m. Zurich Airport struggles with problems There are problems with check-in at Zurich Airport. In some cases, this has to be carried out manually, according to a statement. Several airlines are affected. In addition, all landings have been suspended, but flights with a Zurich destination that are already in the air are still allowed to touch down.

9.08 a.m. Huge IT breakdown There are currently massive restrictions in public life in numerous countries. The reason is a massive IT disruption. An update to the CrowdStrike cyber security platform has apparently led to problems. All computers with this system are currently unusable, reports "Bloomberg" - millions of devices are likely to be affected. Show more

