What causes death in Switzerland? New figures show clear differences between women and men - and surprising trends. A look at the statistics.

The death rate from external causes of death such as accidents, violence or suicide decreased for women and men.

In men, deaths from dementia increased. Show more

More than a quarter of deaths in the Swiss resident population last year were attributable to cardiovascular diseases. Overall and among women, they remained the most common cause of death. For men, it was cancer.

According to the federal government's cause of death statistics published on Monday, almost 72,000 people in Switzerland's permanent resident population died in 2024, of which around 35,000 were men and around 37,000 women.

Deaths due to dementia on the rise

Among women, cardiovascular diseases were the most common cause of death at just under 29%, followed by cancer at just over 22%. The opposite was true for men: most deaths were caused by cancer - just under 28 percent, followed by cardiovascular diseases with just under 27 percent.

The death rate from cancer increased for both genders, while the death rate from cardiovascular diseases decreased compared to the previous year, as the figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show. Deaths due to dementia also increased among men.

According to the figures, the death rate from external causes of death, including accidents, violence and suicides, decreased for both genders.