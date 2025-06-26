300 serious accidents and 50 deaths a yearThese are the most dangerous hiking routes in Switzerland
Samuel Walder
26.6.2025
Hiking is considered a safe leisure activity - but the statistics show a different picture: dozens die in the Swiss mountains every year. These are the five most dangerous hiking trails in Switzerland.
In this country, hiking is regarded as the epitome of a safe leisure activity. With over 65,000 kilometers of well-maintained trails - from idyllic valley walks to adventurous via ferratas - there is something for every fitness level.
But the idyllic postcard landscape also harbors dangers: According to the Federal Statistical Office, over 300 serious hiking accidents and around 50 deaths were recorded in 2024 alone. Particularly shocking: many of these tragic accidents occurred on paths that are officially considered "easy".
The reasons are many and varied - and yet the same stumbling blocks occur time and again: overestimation of one's own abilities, inadequate preparation or sudden changes in the weather. What begins as a harmless day trip ends for some in a life-threatening emergency.
These are the five most dangerous hiking routes in Switzerland:
Grosser Mythen (SZ)
The striking peak in the canton of Schwyz attracts around 40,000 hikers every year. Despite the well-developed trail with 47 hairpin bends, on average around one fatal accident occurs here every year. Over 20 deaths have been recorded since 1998.
The Pilatus is a tourist hotspot with numerous hiking trails of varying degrees of difficulty. Nevertheless, serious accidents occur time and again, especially on less secure routes. One example is the fatal fall of a 65-year-old hiker in 2024.
Some routes, such as the Heitertannliweg or the Gsässweg, lead through steep, exposed terrain. These sections require surefootedness and a head for heights. The so-called Bandweg is officially closed, but attracts hikers time and again. It is steep, stony and dangerous due to rockfalls. Nevertheless, many use this trail as a challenge off the beaten track.
Alpstein region (AI/AR)
Hiking in the Alpstein region is dangerous due to several factors, especially on popular routes such as the section between the Äscher mountain inn and the Seealpsee lake. Many hikers underestimate the demands of the trails in the Alpstein.
The descent from Äscher to Seealpsee leads through steep, exposed terrain with narrow paths and abrupt slopes. Take the section near Dürrschrennen, for example. Here, the trail runs through wooded terrain, with the trees concealing the 80-metre-high rock faces below.
The Alpstein region is known for its spectacular views and the famous Äscher mountain inn. However, the combination of steep paths and high visitor numbers regularly leads to accidents.
In the summer of 2022, five people died in accidents within five weeks. There was also a tragic accident this year: a 54-year-old woman fell around 70 meters.
Aletsch Glacier (VS)
Hiking on the Aletsch Glacier, the largest glacier in the Alps, is an impressive experience, but involves considerable dangers. The main reasons for the risks are:
Crevasses are deep cracks in the ice that are often covered by snow and therefore difficult to see. A careless step can lead to a dangerous fall. Crevasses that are covered with snow on the surface are particularly treacherous, as they are difficult to see and the snow cover is often not stable.
In 2022, 70 crevasse falls were recorded, which is almost twice as many as the average for the last ten years.
Climbing the Aletsch Glacier requires special equipment such as crampons, ropes and ice axes, as well as experience in dealing with alpine hazards. Inadequate equipment or a lack of experience can significantly increase the risk of accidents
Säntis (AI/AR)
Despite well-developed paths, hiking on the Säntis in the Alpstein harbors considerable dangers. In particular, the route from Schwägalp via the Tierwis mountain inn to the summit has an above-average number of accidents.
Since 2004, at least 18 people have died in accidents on this section, making it one of the most dangerous hiking trails in Switzerland.
The ascent leads through steep sections such as the "Musfallen" and the so-called "Himmelsleiter", which require sure-footedness and a head for heights, despite being secured by wire ropes.
Wet rock significantly increases the risk of slipping. A fatal accident in August 2024 was caused by slippery terrain after night-time rain.