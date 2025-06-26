Hiking is considered a safe recreational activity—but the statistics paint a different picture: Every year, dozens of people die in the Swiss mountains. These are the five most dangerous hiking trails in Switzerland.

300 serious accidents and 50 deaths per year These Are the Most Dangerous Hiking Trails in Switzerland

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In Switzerland, hiking is popular, but not without its dangers: In 2024, over 300 serious accidents and about 50 fatalities were recorded.

Among the most dangerous hiking trails are the Grosse Mythen, Pilatus, Säntis, the Alpstein region, and the Aletsch Glacier.

The trails are often underestimated: Steep, exposed sections and alpine hazards such as crevasses pose a challenge.

The main causes of accidents are overconfidence, inadequate equipment, sudden changes in weather, and large crowds on challenging trails. Summary created with

Hiking is considered the epitome of a safe recreational activity in this country. With over 65,000 kilometers of well-maintained trails—ranging from idyllic valley walks to adventurous via ferrata routes—there’s something for every fitness level.

But this idyllic, postcard-perfect landscape also harbors dangers: According to the Federal Statistical Office, more than 300 serious hiking accidents and about 50 fatalities were recorded in 2024 alone. What is particularly shocking is that many of these tragic accidents occurred on trails that are officially classified as “easy.”

The reasons are many and varied—and yet the obstacles are always the same: overconfidence, inadequate preparation, or sudden changes in the weather. What begins as a harmless day trip ends for some in a life-threatening emergency.

These are the five most dangerous hiking trails in Switzerland:

Grosser Mythen (SZ)

It wasn't until Sunday afternoon that a fatal fall occurred at the Grosser Mythen. KEYSTONE

This striking peak in the canton of Schwyz attracts around 40,000 hikers each year. Despite the well-maintained trail with 47 switchbacks, an average of about one fatal accident occurs here each year. Since 1998, more than 20 fatalities have been recorded.

Pilate (LU/OW)

Mount Pilatus is arguably one of Switzerland's most popular tourist destinations. IMAGO/Dreamstime

Mount Pilatus is a popular tourist destination with numerous hiking trails of varying difficulty levels. Nevertheless, serious accidents occur time and again, especially on less well-secured routes. One example is the fatal fall of a 65-year-old hiker in 2024.

Some trails, such as the Heitertannliweg or the Gsässweg, lead through steep, exposed terrain. These sections require sure-footedness and a head for heights. The so-called Bandweg is officially closed, but it continues to attract hikers. It is steep, rocky, and dangerous due to rockfalls. Nevertheless, many use this trail as a challenge off the beaten path.

Alpstein Region (AI/AR)

The Alpstein region is best known for its world-famous mountain inn, the “Aescher.” KEYSTONE

Hiking in the Alpstein region is dangerous due to several factors, especially on popular routes such as the section between the Äscher mountain inn and Lake Seealpsee. Many hikers underestimate the challenges posed by the trails in the Alpstein.

The descent from Äscher to Seealpsee leads through steep, exposed terrain with narrow trails and abrupt slopes. Take, for example, the section near Dürrschrennen. Here, the trail winds through a wooded area, with the trees obscuring the 80-meter-high rock faces below.

The Alpstein region is known for its spectacular views and the famous Äscher mountain inn. However, the combination of steep trails and high visitor traffic regularly leads to accidents.

In the summer of 2022, five people were killed in accidents within a five-week period. A tragic accident occurred again this year: a 54-year-old woman fell about 70 meters to her death.

Aletsch Glacier (VS)

The Aletsch Glacier extends over an elevation range from about 4,160 meters above sea level to 1,575 meters above sea level. Social Democratic Party

Hiking on the Aletsch Glacier, the largest glacier in the Alps, is an impressive experience, but it also poses significant dangers. The main reasons for these risks are:

Glacier crevasses are deep cracks in the ice that are often covered by snow and therefore difficult to spot. One careless step can lead to a dangerous fall. Crevasses covered with snow on the surface are particularly treacherous, as they are hard to spot and the snow cover is often not stable enough to support your weight.

In 2022, 70 column head collapses were recorded, which is nearly twice the average for the past ten years.

Hiking on the Aletsch Glacier requires special equipment such as crampons, a rope, and an ice axe, as well as experience in dealing with alpine hazards. Inadequate equipment or a lack of experience can significantly increase the risk of accidents.

Säntis (AI/AR)

The Säntis is located in eastern Switzerland and is 2,502 meters high. KEYSTONE

Hiking on the Säntis in the Alpstein range poses significant dangers, despite the well-maintained trails. In particular, the route from Schwägalp via the Tierwis mountain inn to the summit has seen an above-average number of accidents.

Since 2004, at least 18 people have died in accidents on this section, making it one of the most dangerous hiking trails in Switzerland.

The ascent takes you through steep sections such as the “Musfallen” and the so-called “Himmelsleiter,” which, despite being secured with wire ropes, require sure footing and a head for heights.

Wet rock significantly increases the risk of slipping. A fatal accident in August 2024 was caused in part by slippery terrain following overnight rain.

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