The Confederation has published the annual name statistics. While a well-known name dominates among boys, a new name tops the list for girls.

Mia and Noah were the most popular first names for newborns in Switzerland last year. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Friday in its annual naming statistics.

In second and third place for girls are Emma and Sofia, and Liam and Matteo for boys. This marks a change for girls: Emma was still the most popular first name in 2022.

Mia was already the most popular girls' first name in 2013, 2015, 2016 and from 2019 to 2021, Noah in 2010, 2011, from 2013 to 2017 and in 2021 and 2022.

However, not much has changed in terms of surnames: the most common surnames are Müller, Meier and Schmid. Although Müller appears most frequently on doorbell signs, this name only accounts for 0.6 percent of the total population of 8.8 million.

According to the Federal Office, there are over half a million different surnames in total. However, different spellings are counted separately.

