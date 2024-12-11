The film "Top Gun: Maverick" was watched the most by viewers on blue TV in 2024. Paramount Pictures

What is your favorite thing to watch on TV? blue TV evaluates the most successful films, series, TV shows, channels and apps. Classics are particularly popular with viewers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Especially in winter, people like to watch a movie in the warmth of their living room.

An analysis reveals the most popular channels, films, series and apps provided by the provider.

In 2024, many classics appear in the top 10. Show more

Simply watching a movie and immersing yourself in a world that couldn't be more different from everyday life. The movie world is one that inspires you to dream and forget the stress and problems of real life for a while.

blue TV wanted to find out what customers' favorite films, series, channels, apps and TV shows are. An analysis brings light into the darkness.

Top 10 films on linear TV

Viewers seem to like Tom Cruise a lot. The actor and his films occupy three places in the ranking. Twice with "Top Gun" and once with the film "Jack Reacher".

The top ten also includes classics such as "James Bond 007: No Time to Die", "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Equalizer".

Customers' favorite films to watch 1. top gun: Maverick

2. the devil wears Prada

3 James Bond 007: No Time to Die

4. a summer in Andalusia

5. ticket to paradise

6 The Magnificent Seven

7 The Equalizer

8 Monsieur Claude and his big party

9. Top Gun - They fear neither death nor the devil

10 Jack Reacher: No Way Back Show more

Top 10 series on linear TV

The classics also seem to provide a lot of TV time for series. Viewers in 2024 prefer to watch "Rosamunde Pilcher", "Inga Lindström" or "Tatort".

In 10th place among international series is "King of Queens". In 9th place is "Two and a Half Men". The 8th place is occupied by "Chicago fire", the 7th by "Castle" and the 6th by "Chicago Med".

The top five international series also include classics. In fifth place is "Navy CIS", in 4th place "CIS: Vegas" and in 3rd place "The Big Bang Theory". In second place is "CIS: Miami" and in first place is "The Simpsons".

These are viewers' favorite series to watch 1. Rosamunde Pilcher

2. Inga Lindström

3. Tatort

4. the Rosenheim Cops

5. all friendship

6. in all friendship - the young doctors

7. the public prosecutor

8. the old man

9. the boss

10. spring Show more

Top 10 entertainment shows

The SRF production "1 vs. 100" clearly leads the highlights of the TV shows. In second place is the almost cult show "Bauer, ledig, sucht...", closely followed by "Bares für Rares".

These are the TV shows Swiss people like to watch the most 1. 1 against 100

2. farmer, single, looking for...

3. cash for rares

4. the Eurovision Song Contest

5. samschtig-jass

6. Donnschtig-Jass

7. 3 on two

8. Sternstunde Musik

9. who wants to be a millionaire?

10. happy day Show more

Top 10 TV channels

This may sound familiar to many: The hours of flipping back and forth between TV channels until you find the right movie or show. blue TV evaluated the most popular channels. One thing is clear: Swiss people prefer to watch Swiss channels. SRF zwei, SRF 1 and SRF Info are in the top three.

German channels such as ZDF, RTL and Das Erste occupy fourth to sixth place. In 7th place is the Austrian channel ORF 1. 8th place is taken by SAT .1, closely followed by 3+. ProSieben is in 10th place.

Swiss people prefer to stay on these channels 1. SRF zwei

2. SRF 1

3. SRF info

4. the first

5 ZDF

6. RTL

7. ORF 1

8. SAT .1

9. 3+

10. ProSieben Show more

Top 10 apps 2024 on blue TV

