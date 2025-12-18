SRF journalist Christof Franzen was named "Journalist of the Year 2025". SRF/Oscar Alessio

He listens where others have long since stopped asking questions. SRF journalist Christof Franzen has been named Swiss Journalist of the Year 2025.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christof Franzen is the Swiss Journalist of the Year 2025. He was honored for his sensitive work as an SRF filmmaker and Russia correspondent.

Alongside him, many other journalists and editorial teams received awards, which will be presented in Zurich in March 2026.

Christof Franzen is the Swiss Journalist of the Year 2025. The SRF filmmaker and long-time Russia correspondent won the main category of the election. He came out on top ahead of Adrienne Fichter (Republic) and Reza Rafi, editor-in-chief of "SonntagsBlick". This was announced by the industry magazine "Schweizer Journalist:in".

Marcus Hebein, editor-in-chief of the magazine, explains the choice in a press release: "Franzen lets people tell their stories - even where there is mistrust and words are chosen carefully." Anyone who listens to the people Franzen allows to speak will better understand much of "what is currently moving the world". "It is precisely with work like this that SRF proves what public service can achieve."

The blue News team was also nominated

In addition to the main category, there were awards in 14 other categories. Editorial team of the year was Echo der Zeit (SRF). Reza Rafi ("SonntagsBlick") won as editor-in-chief. Other prizes went to Larissa Rhyn (Politics, "Tages-Anzeiger"), Philipp Loser (Column, "Das Magazin"), Adrienne Fichter (Reporter, "Republik") and Dominik Nahr (Photo, NZZ), among others, according to the press release.

Nominated by the blue News editorial team were: Bruno Bötschi (Society), Andreas Böni (Sport) and Sven Ziegler (Newcomer). In addition, the entire editorial team was nominated for Editor of the Year.

1163 people took part in the online vote, mainly journalists and employees from the media industry. This is the highest number for many years, writes "Schweizer Journalist:in". Around 700 comments were also received. For the first time, the average number of points awarded was used to determine the ranking, rather than the total.

Journalists of the year 2025 Journalist of the year/main prize: Christof Franzen (SRF)

Editor of the year: "Echo der Zeit" (SRF)

Editor-in-chief: Reza Rafi (SonntagsBlick)

Politics: Larissa Rhyn (Tages-Anzeiger)

Columnist: Philipp Loser (Das Magazin)

Reporter: Adrienne Fichter (Republik)

Economy: Lucia Theiler (SRF)

Society: Rafaela Roth (NZZ am Sonntag)

Research: Fabian Eberhard (SonntagsBlick)

Culture: Nora Zukker (Tages-Anzeiger)

Local: Liliane Minor (Tages-Anzeiger)

Sport: Seraina Degen (SRF)

Newcomer: Aylin Erol (Watson)

Audio: Dominik Meier (SRF)

Photo: Dominik Nahr (NZZ)

The editorial team of "Schweizer Journalist:in" also named Somedia CEO Susanne Lebrument "Media Manager of the Year". The award recognizes her commitment to the continued existence of the family business in a difficult environment. The award ceremony will take place on March 16, 2026 at the Museum für Gestaltung in Zurich.