Rising health insurance premiums are putting more and more pressure on the budgets of the insured. This has little effect on the health insurance company bosses - their salaries are rising steadily. Symbolbild: sda

Health insurance premiums are rising all the time. CEO salaries are also rising sharply - experts criticize the high remuneration.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Health insurance premiums continue to climb - as do the salaries of health insurance company CEOs.

An analysis shows the salaries of all CEOs in Switzerland.

Experts criticize the high remuneration. Show more

Health insurance premiums in Switzerland are rising continuously - and there is no relief in sight for 2026 either. According to the comparison portal Comparis, premiums are set to rise by four percent in 2026, reports "20 Minuten".

At the same time, the salaries of the bosses - and one female boss - of the largest health insurance companies are also continuing to rise.Blick" took a closer look at the growing salaries of health insurance company CEOs.

Since 2016, health insurance companies have had to disclose the total remuneration of their CEOs and presidents. According to Blick, "cash payments, pension benefits and other remuneration - mostly a lump sum for expenses" are disclosed.

Top earner at Sanitas

The top earner is Andreas Schönenberger, the CEO of Sanitas from outside the industry. Before joining Sanitas, he worked for the telecoms company Salt and Google. Last year, 976,433 francs went into Schönenberger's account. With 866,971 insured persons, Sanitas ranks only mid-table among the largest health insurance companies in Switzerland.

CSS boss Philomena Colatrella follows in second place in the salary ranking. She has been at the helm of CSS, which has around 1.7 million insured persons, since 2016. In 2024, she earned 851,678. With over two million policyholders, Helsana is the largest health insurer in Switzerland. It has been headed by Roman Sonderegger for four years. His salary in 2024: 795,726 francs.

Dream salary level

Several other health insurance company bosses can boast earnings of over half a million francs a year. Thomas Boyer from Groupe Mutuel (1.343 million insured persons) earned 787,183 francs, Reto Dahinden from Swica (1,637,936 insured persons) 757,969 francs and Ruedi Bodenmann from Assura (822,000 insured persons) 661,175 francs, Thomas Harnischberg from KPT (528,349 insured persons) on CHF 637,000 and Nikolai Dittli (740,000 insured persons - OKP only) from Concordia (528,929 insured persons) on CHF 528,929.

CEOs of other medium-sized companies can only dream of a similar salary level, explains remuneration specialist Sacha Kahn: "SMEs often operate in a very competitive market. There has to be a great deal of added value before the company is prepared to pay almost a million francs for the CEO".

Lack of understanding among experts

In addition to the high salaries, Kahn particularly criticizes the enormous fluctuation in the salaries of the respective health insurance company CEOs: "The health insurance companies operate in a very regulated market, so the large differences between the individual insurance companies are surprising."

The health insurance companies hardly differ in terms of the benefits catalog. This is the same for everyone. It is only in the area of basic insurance premiums and customer service that the insurers diverge.

Health expert Felix Schneuwly shows little understanding for the exorbitant remuneration models - and warns: "This lack of sensitivity will take its toll in the next vote on the single health insurance fund at the latest." However, he also points out that a reduction in salaries would have a barely noticeable effect on premiums. "Even if the CEOs worked for free, this would only have an impact on premiums of a few centimes."