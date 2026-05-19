4535 babies were born in the city of Zurich in 2025. (archive image) sda

The choice of first names in Zurich in 2025 also shows clear trends, with some familiar favorites, but also surprising up-and-comers.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, 4535 babies were born in the city of Zurich, with Emma, Sofia and Sophia being the most popular girls' names and Finn and Louis the most popular boys' names.

The names Cleo for girls and Finn for boys have grown particularly strongly, while more than half of all newborns now have a middle name.

Despite current trends, a look at the past shows that popular up-and-coming names do not necessarily remain successful in the long term. Show more

Several first names share the top spots in Zurich in 2025. Emma, Sofia and Sophia are tied at the top for girls, while Finn and Louis lead the ranking for boys. While Finn recorded the biggest increase compared to the previous year, Cleo was the rising star of the year among girls.

A total of 4535 babies were born in the city of Zurich in 2025. Parents chose 1098 different girls' and 1159 different boys' first names. Girls' names still most frequently begin with the letter A, boys' names with L. More than half of newborns (53.2 percent) also have a middle name, a slight increase on the previous year.

Emma, Sofia and Sophia lead the list of girls' names with 19 newborns each. They are followed by Olivia (18) and Mila (17). The most common second name for girls is Marie, followed by Sophie and Rose. The most significant increase was recorded by Cleo, followed by Paula and Sophie.

In the boys' category, Finn and Louis took first place with 22 entries each, followed by Leon (19) and Emil and Theo (18 each). Finn is also the name with the strongest year-on-year growth. Milo and Gabriel as well as Robin and Rio were also given significantly more frequently. The most popular middle names for boys are Alexander, Paul and Louis.

Share of middle names on the rise

However, a look at the past shows that newcomers do not necessarily become perennial favorites: Names such as Selina or Tim lost importance again after earlier increases. Whether current trends such as Cleo will prevail in the long term remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the proportion of second names continues to rise, continuing a long-term trend. Parents are often opting for an additional name, especially for short first names.