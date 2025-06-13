Swiss Post has been selling more than just parcels and envelopes in its branches for a long time now. Third-party companies can also display and sell their products. Picture: Keystone

After right-wing extremist products were sold in two post offices, Swiss Post is taking action. Cooperation with the retailer has been terminated and staff are to be better sensitized in future.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Right-wing extremist articles were sold in two Swiss Post branches without employees intervening.

Swiss Post no longer wants to tolerate this indifference and has announced internal measures.

It is also disclosing which products are undesirable in the "regional" range in future. Show more

For weeks, scented trees with right-wing extremist motifs were displayed in Post branches in Liestal BL and Frick AG. For example, a turtle with a steel helmet and Hitler salute or the face of misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate were depicted.

Swiss Post has since removed these products from its range - and publicly distanced itself from them. But how serious is this commitment? blue News asked.

Swiss Post has announced that it has not only ended its cooperation with the provider in question. Media spokesman Stefan Dauner also acknowledged a clear mistake - and explained how it could have happened.

Retailer secretly swapped out subjects

According to Dauner, the sales initiative came from employees in the regions. The idea was passed on regionally, examined there and then approved by a working group at the head office in Bern.

This is also what happened in this case: The first delivery had been checked and approved.

The problem: the questionable motifs were later replaced by the retailer without being checked again. This is precisely where the control failed.

Another mistake was apparently that the staff on site did not take responsibility: Complaints from customers* had not been consistently forwarded to the top.

When asked whether Swiss Post tolerates a culture of looking the other way and shrugging its shoulders, Dauner answers clearly: "All Swiss Post employees are obliged to report grievances and discuss them with their superiors." In future, the aim is to make staff more aware of this.

Swiss Post defines clear rules - legal review underway

At the request of blue News, Swiss Post revealed which products will be taboo in the regional supplementary range in future (see info box below).

Politically or ideologically charged content, extremist or discriminatory statements and immoral or religiously motivated offers are expressly prohibited.

What is sold in post offices is also decided by employees in the regions. The products - as in the photo - are not always harmless. Picture: blue News

However, the incident is not completely over for Swiss Post and the retailer. This is because racist or discriminatory content can be a criminal offense in Switzerland - a corresponding criminal provision was clearly confirmed by voters in 2020.

It is not yet clear whether legal action will be taken. Swiss Post explains: "Clarifications are still underway. We reserve the right to take all steps."

Swiss Post does not want these products in its stores as "regional products" Addictive substances (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, gambling including lottery products)

Products with special storage requirements (e.g. chemicals, fireworks)

Goods requiring declaration (e.g. medicines, food, perishable products)

Services with aggressive sales strategies (e.g. cold calling)

Offers with a political, religious or immoral background

Products or services that contradict Swiss Post's values and corporate principles (e.g. those with extremist, discriminatory or inhumane content)

Offers from certain sectors (insurance, banking, health insurance, healthcare, public authorities) are only permitted if they have been developed nationally by Swiss Post. Show more

