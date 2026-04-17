A woman left a candle burning in her apartment. Then there was a fire. Now she is on trial. IMAGO

Because she left a candle burning in her apartment in the canton of Zurich, a woman now has to answer to the Meilen district court. There are many dangers lurking in the home. blue News shows you what you should look out for to avoid a court hearing.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman from the canton of Zurich is on trial because she left a candle burning and caused a fire with over 37,000 francs of damage, which is considered negligent.

Common household mistakes such as unattended hobs, faulty cables or overloaded sockets can cause fires and have legal consequences.

Water damage or a lack of safety obligations (e.g. slippery floors or tripping hazards) can also lead to claims for damages and legal proceedings. Show more

On Thursday, a woman from the canton of Zurich will stand before the district court in Meilen. Not because she was driving too fast or even because she injured someone. She is standing before the judge because of a household mistake.

One evening in August 2024, she lit a candle in her one-bedroom apartment. However, she forgot to put the candle out before going to bed. The next morning, the woman left her apartment to go to work. This time, too, she didn't think about the lighted candle on the counter. In the evening, a neighbor noticed smoke in the one-bedroom apartment and alerted the fire department. The damage amounted to over 37,000 francs, much to the detriment of the canton of Zurich's building insurance. They are of the opinion that the fire was caused by negligence.

But is it really that quick? One mistake and you're in court. blue News shows you which household accidents can even lead to court.

Fire incidents

A common offense that ends up in court are fires in homes. In the example above, a candle burned down. However, it is important to make sure that the stove and oven are switched off before leaving the house. Time and again you hear stories of how a newspaper or a paper bag is placed on the hotplate after shopping. This can lead to a devastating fire.

Another dangerous but unfortunately common example is cigarettes in the home. A person smokes in an armchair and falls asleep. As a result, the ash falls onto the carpet. This can also lead to a fire.

As in the example with the candle, insurance companies can take such cases to court. These situations are considered "foreseeably avoidable" and can be punishable.

Electrics and technology

We've all been there. You buy a charging cable for your cell phone or laptop. These are quickly broken because the rubber cover wears off quickly and exposes the wires. A new cable is expensive and you may also be too lazy. But this laziness can have disastrous consequences. Cable fires are not uncommon and in some cases can lead to major fires. A defective cable or device should therefore either be replaced or repaired.

Multiple sockets can also pose a risk - especially if they overheat. Connecting several sockets in series is particularly risky. Connecting powerful appliances such as fan heaters or kettles can also quickly become dangerous. If the socket strip is also covered, there is a risk of massive heat build-up of up to 200 degrees Celsius. The possible consequences are serious: smouldering fires, cable fires and, in the worst case, an open fire.

These examples can be considered gross negligence if the risk was already known. So here too, carelessness can end up in court.

Water damage

Fire is not the only thing that can damage a home. Carelessness with water can also end up in court. In winter, you run a hot bath. Suddenly the doorbell rings, you forget to turn off the tap and find yourself involved in a conversation again. In the worst case, you even leave the apartment, for example to go on vacation, and forget that the water in the sink or bathtub is still leaking. This immediately leads to flooding and water damage. If you live in an apartment, the neighbors downstairs won't be happy and neither will the insurance company.

The washing machine can pose a further risk. Water damage caused by the washing machine often occurs suddenly - and catches many households unawares. The most common cause is burst inlet hoses, which can release large quantities of water within a very short time. But even seemingly harmless defects such as leaking seals or a clogged lint filter harbor risks. An overflowing detergent compartment or an improper connection often go unnoticed for a long time.

Under certain circumstances, such situations can lead to civil proceedings for damages.

Fall and safety obligations

It can be dangerous if you value cleanliness. We know it from shopping centers. The floor has recently been picked up damp. The slippery surface can quickly lead to accidents. If you don't place a sign to indicate slippery surfaces, you can provide legal protection.

But you don't even have to go to the shopping center. Even in your own four walls, failure to comply with safety obligations can lead to legal proceedings. Loose carpets or cables can quickly become a tripping hazard. Visitors to the home can come to harm. So if you're not careful, you could be sued.