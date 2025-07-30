Fewer complaints will be allowed in future for housing. Picture: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

In August 2025, numerous legislative changes and adjustments are due to take effect in Switzerland. blue News provides you with an overview.

Fewer complaints about smaller residential construction projects, more effective instruments against cross-border crime, stricter cell phone rules at schools in central Switzerland. From the beginning of August, numerous changes and amendments to the law will once again come into force in Switzerland.

Fewer complaints about housing

Nature conservation, heritage protection and monument preservation organizations can no longer lodge complaints against rulings by cantonal or federal authorities for certain residential construction projects. This applies to residential buildings with a floor area of less than 400 square meters within building zones - unless, for example, they are located within sites of national importance or in biotopes.

The Swiss parliament approved the corresponding amendment to the Federal Act on the Protection of Nature and Cultural Heritage last September.

New terror cooperation

In Switzerland, new provisions for intensified European cooperation in the fight against terror and cross-border crime are coming into force.

The amendments enable the automated comparison of fingerprint data and access to vehicle and vehicle owner data as part of the so-called Prüm Cooperation.

The Prüm Convention is an agreement between EU member states that aims to improve the exchange of information in order to combat crime more efficiently.

The National Council and Council of States approved Switzerland's participation in 2021 without opposition. Further provisions are due to enter into force in January 2027.

New target prices for wood

Forest owners can now set target prices for Swiss timber with the downstream industry. The Federal Council brought the corresponding article in the amended Forest Act into force on this date. Recommendations for guide prices for raw timber will thus be possible at national or regional level.

The publication of guide prices is intended to achieve a more market-oriented supply and demand behavior in the forestry sector. The sale of timber makes a significant contribution to forest management and thus to safeguarding the functions of the forest.

The regulation is based on the legal principles in agriculture, which already allow guide prices for agricultural products.

New cell phone regulations in two cantons

Fewer and fewer cantons are allowing cell phones in classrooms. (symbolic image) Sina Schuldt/dpa

As of the new school year, cell phones and other digital devices may only be used in Nidwalden elementary school for teaching purposes or in an emergency. This is stipulated by new guidelines issued by the canton, which are now coming into force.

The canton justified the new rules by stating that children and young people are increasingly using electronic devices in school buildings. This distracts them during lessons.

The devices also presented new challenges in terms of social interaction between pupils.

Similar rules also apply in the canton of Aargau. From August 1, pupils at Aargau elementary school will not be allowed to use personal electronic devices during lessons. The Aargau government has decided on a canton-wide restriction on use.

New environmental rules

On 25 June 2025, the Federal Council approved amendments to seven environmental ordinances. With the amendment to the Ordinance on the Avoidance and Disposal of Waste (VVEA), the cantons are obliged to plan measures to ensure the safe disposal of waste from waste incineration plants. This involves, for example, the question of what to do if there are supply bottlenecks for chemicals that are necessary for operation.

The revision of the Ordinance on the Transport of Waste (VeVA) specifies and updates the list of waste that may only be exported under restrictive conditions. It also specifies that plant waste from the maintenance of gardens and parks by companies must first be disposed of domestically. Municipal waste that is collected separately for recycling may be exported if it can be proven that disposal abroad is environmentally friendly.

Other changes include the renovation of power lines for the benefit of bird protection, nature and heritage protection and the handling of flood risks.