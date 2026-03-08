Switzerland made several fundamental decisions on the first referendum Sunday of the year. The SRG halving initiative was clearly defeated, the country introduced individual taxation - and the verdict was also clear on climate funds and cash.

Sven Ziegler

The first voting Sunday of the year set the political course for several issues - from the future of the SRG to the Swiss tax system and cantonal decisions. These are the most important developments of the day (as of 5 p.m.)

Clear no to the SRG halving initiative - SRG is relieved

The initiative to reduce radio and TV fees to a maximum of CHF 200 has clearly failed. According to projections, around 62 percent of voters said no, and the majority of the cantons also fell well short.

Jean-Michel Cina, Chairman of the SRG Board of Directors, spoke of a "clear commitment to the public service". Director General Susanne Wille also expressed her relief: "Today, an important 'no' vote has been cast. It shows that a strong SRG is important to the people."

At the same time, critics announced that the debate on media financing would continue. The Swiss Trade Association, for example, wants to continue to fight against the corporate levy.

Switzerland says yes to individual taxation - dispute over consequences begins

Switzerland has decided to fundamentally restructure its tax system with around 56 percent of votes in favor. In future, people will be taxed individually regardless of their marital status. Supporters see this as the end of the so-called marriage penalty.

The SP spoke of a "historic victory for equality". The FDP and GLP also celebrated the result. FDP Co-President Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher said it was "a victory for women".

The reaction of the SVP was quite different: the party criticized a "radical system change" with "massive bureaucracy" and new injustices. Families with one main earner in particular could be among the losers.

Climate fund clearly rejected - counter-proposal to the cash initiative

The SP and Greens' initiative for a state climate fund has clearly failed. According to projections, around 71% of voters said no. Opponents saw the result as a confirmation of Switzerland's current climate policy.

In contrast, the counter-proposal to the cash initiative was clearly accepted. According to projections, it received over 70 percent approval and also clearly achieved a majority of the cantons. Among other things, this anchors the Swiss franc as a currency in the constitution.

Political shifts in several cantons

Sunday's vote also resulted in numerous decisions at cantonal level. In the canton of Obwalden, the SVP made significant gains in the cantonal council elections, winning five seats. The Center Party, on the other hand, lost four seats. In Geneva, the people voted to reduce the minimum wage for students during vacation jobs by a quarter.

In the canton of Uri, severance pay will no longer be paid to members of the cantonal government who are not re-elected. In the canton of St. Gallen, there are also signs that the controversial Wil West development project, which is set to create several thousand jobs in the long term, will be approved.

High voter turnout and local decisions create suspense

According to initial estimates, voter turnout was around 56% - a comparatively high figure. In several cities and municipalities, counting or first ballots are still underway.

In Winterthur, for example, initial results show that SP candidate Kaspar Bopp is ahead of his challenger Stefan Fritschi from the FDP in the race for the city presidency.

In the city of Zurich, an unusually high voter turnout is delaying the results. In addition, FDP politician Përparim Avdili received death threats, according to the Tages-Anzeiger, and will not comment until the official final results are known.