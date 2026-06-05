Swiss has new rules and there have also been some changes at Zurich Airport. sda

Just in time for the start of the vacations, there are important changes at Swiss and Zurich Airport. From chargeable hand baggage to new security checks - travelers should take a close look. These five points will help you on your next trip.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss introduces new baggage rules: Only one personal item is now included in the lowest fare on short and medium-haul routes, and there is an extra charge for additional hand baggage.

At Zurich Airport, new CT scanners make security checks easier. You are now allowed to carry liquids of up to two liters.

In addition, stricter regulations apply to power banks: they may not be used or charged during the flight and must be stored in the passenger cabin. Show more

The summer vacations are not long in coming, but Swiss has now made changes to its baggage policy. What applies and what should you pay particular attention to? blue News shows you the most important changes in air travel.

New fare: now you pay for hand baggage

The Lufthansa Group is introducing a new entry-level fare on short and medium-haul routes and is doing away with the previously free carriage of a small cabin suitcase. Only one personal item such as a laptop bag or backpack (maximum 40 x 30 x 15 centimeters) is now permitted in the "Economy Basic" fare. Tickets can be booked from April 28 for travel from May 19. Additional hand or checked baggage can be booked from CHF 13.72. According to Lufthansa, this is a response to changes in passenger behavior, especially for day trips.

With this step, Lufthansa is moving closer to the model of Air France and low-cost airlines such as Ryanair or Easyjet. However, these airlines are under pressure: the European consumer association BEUC criticizes the strict hand luggage rules and demands that passengers be allowed to take a cabin suitcase in addition to their personal belongings. The airline association A4E, of which Lufthansa is a member, rejects this and argues that many customers deliberately want low fares without additional services.

New security checks at airports

Since 2006, the well-known rule has applied to air travel: liquids in hand luggage may only be carried in containers of up to 100 milliliters, packed in a plastic bag with a maximum capacity of one liter. This rule initially caused chaos and delays. According to the police, "between 500 and 800 kilograms of liquids - mineral water, alcoholic beverages and perfumes - had to be handed over for destruction" at Zurich Airport every day before the change. This should now be avoided thanks to the new regulation.

This is now a thing of the past. Zurich Airport is equipping its security checkpoints with modern CT scanners that can detect liquids of up to two liters. The 100-milliliter limit per container has therefore been abolished, and around 34 million Swiss francs have been invested in this. The first devices are already in use, and 20 of 26 checkpoints have currently been converted. You can now place your hand luggage on the conveyor belt without having to unpack your liquids and electronic devices. Only your belt and cell phone need to be placed on the conveyor belt. Nevertheless, you should not arrive too late at the airport. Even if the security check is now a little quicker, there can still be delays at the airport during vacation periods.

Is travel insurance in the ticket worthwhile?

In short: yes. Travel insurance with Swiss is particularly effective if something goes wrong. Typical benefits are Cost coverage in the event of cancellation, for example if you are ill at short notice and cannot fly, reimbursement in the event of trip interruption, support in the event of delays or, in some cases, baggage problems. So if you can't fly at short notice, you get the ticket price back depending on the reason - that's the biggest advantage.

It makes less sense if you are already well insured. Many credit cards, supplementary insurance policies or health insurance companies already cover similar risks. Then you pay twice. It is therefore important to check exactly what is covered, for example illness, accident, loss of job - and what is not.

When should I book?

Air fares are constantly changing and are controlled by the airlines with so-called dynamic pricing systems. If demand for a particular flight increases, prices often rise automatically. Tickets can therefore become more expensive if many people book the same flight at the same time or if only a few seats are available.

As a rule of thumb, it is worth booking short-haul flights around 6 weeks to 4 months before departure and long-haul flights 3 to 6 months in advance. Vacation periods, public holidays and weekends are particularly popular and therefore often more expensive.

The time of booking can also play a role. Travelers often find cheaper deals during the week, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, than at weekends. However, if you are booking at short notice, you should book in the morning between 01:00 and 03:00. Fewer people book at this time and the price is usually lower than during the day. For the flight times themselves, connections early in the morning or late in the evening are often cheaper as they are less in demand.

New regulation on power banks

It is not only important when you book and how you get through security, but also what you take with you. Swiss, together with the Lufthansa Group, introduced stricter rules for power banks from January 15. The reason for this is the potential fire risk posed by the lithium batteries used. Powerbanks may now neither be used nor charged during the flight. Charging smartphones or tablets with power banks will also be prohibited in future. A maximum of two power banks are permitted per passenger.

There are also clear rules on storage: power banks may no longer be stowed in the overhead compartment, but must remain on the body, in the seat pocket or under the seat in front. They are still prohibited in checked baggage. The maximum capacity is 100 Wh, with 100 to 160 Wh requiring approval from the airline. The regulation is based on recommendations from international aviation authorities and applies throughout the Group.