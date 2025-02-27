A two-day warning strike, including at Munich and Hamburg airports, is leading to massive flight cancellations. Connections to Switzerland are also affected. Lufthansa is offering rebookings.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A two-day warning strike by the trade union Verdi at Munich Airport has led to the cancellation of 80% of flights, a total of over 1300 connections.

Flights between Germany and Switzerland are particularly affected, including connections operated by Swiss, Lufthansa and Air Dolomiti.

Lufthansa is offering free rebookings or cancelations, while further flight cancellations cannot be ruled out until the end of the strike on Friday. Show more

A two-day warning strike by the trade union Verdi has begun at Munich Airport. Air traffic is restricted as a result.

As part of a wage dispute in the public sector in Germany, 80 percent of the flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled. The airport company FMG informed passengers of the cancellations, which affect over 1300 aircraft. A spokesperson for the airport confirmed on Thursday morning that the cancellations were still in place.

Flights to and from Switzerland are particularly affected, as reported by "Blick". The canceled flights include Swiss and Lufthansa flights between Munich and Zurich as well as Air Dolomiti flights between Geneva and Munich.

Canceled 27.02. Zurich - Munich Lufthansa LH 2367 Departure: 09.25 a.m.

27.02. Zurich - Munich Lufthansa LH 2369 Departure: 13.35 hrs

27.02. Zurich - Munich Lufthansa LH 2371 Departure: 17.10 hrs

27.02. Zurich - Munich Lufthansa LH 2373 Departure: 20.15 hrs

27.02. Geneva - Munich Air Dolomiti EN 8075 Departure: 06.20 hrs

27.02. Geneva - Munich Air Dolomiti EN 8069 Departure: 09.25 hrs

27.02. Geneva - Munich Air Dolomiti EN 8071 Departure: 13.10 hrs

27.02. Geneva - Munich Air Dolomiti EN 8077 Departure: 19.55 hrs

27.02. Basel - Munich Lufthansa LH 2395 Departure: 09.35 hrs

27.02. Basel - Munich Lufthansa LH 2399 Departure: 16.55 hrs

27.02. Basel - Hamburg EasyJet DS 1183 Departure: 19.30 hrs

27.02. Basel - Munich Lufthansa LH 2401 Departure: 20.05 hrs

28.02. Basel - Munich Lufthansa LH 2395 Departure: 09.35 hrs

28.02. Basel - Munich Lufthansa LH 2397 Departure: 13.05 hrs

28.02. Basel - Hamburg EasyJet DS 1181 Departure: 14.55 hrs

28.02. Basel - Hamburg EasyJet DS 1183 Departure: 19.30 hrs

28.02. Basel - Munich Lufthansa LH 2401 Departure: 20.00 hrs Show more

Strike to end on Friday

Even before the strike began on Wednesday evening, there were the first cancellations. Around 830 take-offs and landings were planned for each of the two days at Germany's second largest airport. The number of canceled flights could still increase, as further cancellations cannot be ruled out.

Lufthansa has announced that it will contact the passengers affected and is offering free rebookings or cancelations. Travelers are urged to check the current status of their flight before traveling.

The strike is due to end at midnight on Friday, but the situation at Munich Airport remains tense. Further flight cancellations cannot be ruled out.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI and material from DPA.