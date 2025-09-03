TV boss Nathalie Wappler is stepping down at the end of April 2026 - by her own decision. The move follows difficult years of cost-cutting measures and restructuring at SRF.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nathalie Wappler has decided to step down as Director of SRF and as a member of the SRG Executive Board at the end of April 2026. The company announced this in a press release.

Several cost-cutting and transformation projects are currently underway at SRF.

Wappler has been a member of the Executive Board of Swiss Radio and Television as Director since 2019. Show more

Director Nathalie Wappler is bidding adieu to the SRF universe at the end of April 2026. The reason: The 57-year-old wants to take on another new professional challenge after the transformation of SRF and the conclusion of the current round of savings.

"I haven't got tired of saving money," says Nathalie Wappler in an interview with blue News today, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. It was more a question of timing, Wappler explains in the interview.

About the person Nathalie Wappler's SRG and SRF career began over 20 years ago. From 2005, she initially worked as an editor at "Kulturplatz", three years later she became editorial director of "Sternstunden" and in 2011 she finally took over as head of the culture department at SRF. In 2016, Nathalie Wappler moved to MDR in Germany as Program Director. In March 2019, she took over the SRF Directorate and subsequently also the role of Deputy Director General of SRG. Show more

The fact is that Swiss radio and television has repeatedly made negative headlines in recent years. The company has had to embark on a tough austerity course - dozens of jobs have been cut and employees have lost their jobs. Programs and formats have also been scrapped.

A chronology of the headline-grabbing measures implemented by SRF in recent years:

September 2025: SRF must save 12 million by the end of the year - minus 66 jobs

SRFhas to save around CHF 12 millionby the end of 2025 and is cutting 66 full-time positions to achieve this, over 60 percent of which will be lost through natural fluctuation. The reasons for the cost-cutting measures are falling revenues, rising costs and a reduced media levy. The areas of production and technology are particularly affected, for example through studio closures, reduced investments and a reduction in services.

Some employee proposals from the consultation process have been adopted, but redundancies and early retirements cannot be prevented. At the same time, the national "Enavant SRG SSR" project is being prepared, which will put major reorganizations at SRF on hold for the time being, but will start merging the editorial teams from 2026.

SRF already announced the measures in a press release at the beginning of the summer and has now published further details

Mid-August 2025: "Tagesschau kompakt"

From mid-August 2025, SRF will cut the "Tagesschau" broadcasts at 12:45 and 18:00 to save money. Instead of the usual broadcasts, there will then be a compact version: "Tagesschau kompakt" will summarize the most important news of the day in a maximum of five minutes

End of August 2025: "Kassensturz" leaves the TV studio

After 50 years in the studio, "Kassensturz" has left the TV studio. The official story is that they wanted to give the format a shot in the arm.

This would bring the "Kassensturz" team closer to the people, closer to everyday life, closer to consumption. Probably not an unimportant point: the associated savings.

June 2025: "Faces and Stories" will no longer be broadcast after the summer break

The last episode of " Faces and Stories" was broadcast on television on June 29. 20 jobs are affected by the cuts.

The end of the people format has triggered an outcry among Swiss cultural professionals.

January 2025: end of the "Zivadrilling" podcast

At the beginning of the year, the collaboration with Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic - the creators of the successful podcast "Zivadrilling"- was terminated.

The reason given by SRF: anyone with a contract must adhere to certain guidelines regarding commercial activities and public appearances. The three authors deny having violated these guidelines.

End of 2024: Formats for young target group to be discontinued, including "We, Myself & Why"

The SRF format "We, Myself & Why" was discontinued at the end of 2024 for financial reasons as part of the broadcaster's savings program, which will take effect from 2025. A petition campaigning for the continuation of the channel was unsuccessful.

The "SRF Mood" channel will also be discontinued. The formats "Das VARs", "Deep Dating", "Hypegenossen", "Pasta del Amore", "In Progress" and "Helvetia" will be discontinued. The money saved will go to the brands "SRF Impact", "Bounce" and "Studio 404".

