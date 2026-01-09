These guests are expected at the funeral ceremony

President of the Confederation Guy Parmelin
Switzerland is commemorating the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster with a national day of mourning on Friday afternoon. Numerous guests from Switzerland and abroad are expected to attend the ceremony in Martigny.
On Friday afternoon, Switzerland will mark a national day of mourning for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. A central commemorative event will be held in Martigny with representatives of the authorities from Switzerland and abroad as well as representatives of various religions.
The day is dedicated to the memory of the deceased, solidarity with the injured and sympathy for all those affected. Over 1000 guests are expected to attend the official ceremony in Martigny, including President Guy Parmelin, Federal Councillors Ignazio Cassis and Beat Jans and the entire Valais State Council. The program includes readings, symbolic gestures, music and speeches.
Representatives from 37 countries and the European Union have been invited to the event. By Wednesday, 30 countries had confirmed their participation. These include Italy with President Sergio Mattarella and France with President Emmanuel Macron. Some foreign guests are also taking part because their countries themselves have victims to mourn.
blue News has summarized the already known registrations in an overview. The list is not exhaustive and will be updated on an ongoing basis.
Government representatives of the Confederation and the Canton of Valais
- President of the Confederation Guy Parmelin
- Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis
- Federal Councillor Beat Jans
- Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi
- President of the Valais State Council Mathias Reynard
- Vice-President of the Valais State Council Christophe Darbellay
- State Councillor Franz Ruppen
- State Councillor Stéphane Ganzer
- Valais State Councillor Franziska Biner
Parallel to the commemoration, investigations are underway in several countries. In Italy, the public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation after six young Italians were among the 40 people killed. In Belgium, the Brabant public prosecutor's office is investigating; a young person from there also lost his life. France, which lost eight citizens, has already initiated proceedings to provide support for the victims and their families.
Representations of foreign states
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- Italy's President Sergio Mattarella
- Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg
- Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever
- Serbia's Foreign Minister Marko Djuric
- President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola
- Romania's Deputy Prime Minister Radu Dinel Miruta
- Also invited: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the Vatican, Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Israel, the Philippines, Canada, the USA and Australia.
Several cantons are holding their own commemorations. Several cantons have also announced that they will send one or two members of the cantonal government to Martigny for the official mourning ceremony. The list of cantonal representatives will also be updated during the course of the day.
Other members of the cantonal government
- Solothurn cantonal councillors Peter Hodel and Mathias Stricker
- Christian Arnold, District Governor of Uri, and Daniel Furrer, State Governor of Uri
- Nidwalden Governor Othmar Filliger and State Governor Karin Kayser-Frutschi
- President of the Government of Lucerne Michaela Tschuor and Security Director Ylfete Fanaj
- Andreas Hostettler, the mayor of Zug
- Sandro Patierno, governor of Schwyz, and Herbert Huwiler, member of the cantonal government
- Governor of Obwalden Cornelia Kaufmann-Hurschler and Cantonal Councillor Christoph Amstad