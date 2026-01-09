These guests are expected at the funeral ceremony President of the Confederation Guy Parmelin Image: KEYSTONE Federal Councillor and Minister of Justice Beat Jans Image: sda Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis Image: sda Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi Image: sda French President Emmanuel Macron Image: sda State Councillor Mathias Reynard of Valais Image: KEYSTONE President of Italy Sergio Mattarella Image: KEYSTONE These guests are expected at the funeral ceremony President of the Confederation Guy Parmelin Image: KEYSTONE Federal Councillor and Minister of Justice Beat Jans Image: sda Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis Image: sda Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi Image: sda French President Emmanuel Macron Image: sda State Councillor Mathias Reynard of Valais Image: KEYSTONE President of Italy Sergio Mattarella Image: KEYSTONE

Switzerland is commemorating the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster with a national day of mourning on Friday afternoon. Numerous guests from Switzerland and abroad are expected to attend the ceremony in Martigny.

Petar Marjanović

On Friday afternoon, Switzerland will mark a national day of mourning for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. A central commemorative event will be held in Martigny with representatives of the authorities from Switzerland and abroad as well as representatives of various religions.

The day is dedicated to the memory of the deceased, solidarity with the injured and sympathy for all those affected. Over 1000 guests are expected to attend the official ceremony in Martigny, including President Guy Parmelin, Federal Councillors Ignazio Cassis and Beat Jans and the entire Valais State Council. The program includes readings, symbolic gestures, music and speeches.

Representatives from 37 countries and the European Union have been invited to the event. By Wednesday, 30 countries had confirmed their participation. These include Italy with President Sergio Mattarella and France with President Emmanuel Macron. Some foreign guests are also taking part because their countries themselves have victims to mourn.

blue News has summarized the already known registrations in an overview. The list is not exhaustive and will be updated on an ongoing basis.

Government representatives of the Confederation and the Canton of Valais President of the Confederation Guy Parmelin

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis

Federal Councillor Beat Jans

Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi

President of the Valais State Council Mathias Reynard

Vice-President of the Valais State Council Christophe Darbellay

State Councillor Franz Ruppen

State Councillor Stéphane Ganzer

Valais State Councillor Franziska Biner Show more

Parallel to the commemoration, investigations are underway in several countries. In Italy, the public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation after six young Italians were among the 40 people killed. In Belgium, the Brabant public prosecutor's office is investigating; a young person from there also lost his life. France, which lost eight citizens, has already initiated proceedings to provide support for the victims and their families.

Representations of foreign states French President Emmanuel Macron

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever

Serbia's Foreign Minister Marko Djuric

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola

Romania's Deputy Prime Minister Radu Dinel Miruta

Also invited: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the Vatican, Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Israel, the Philippines, Canada, the USA and Australia. Show more

Several cantons are holding their own commemorations. Several cantons have also announced that they will send one or two members of the cantonal government to Martigny for the official mourning ceremony. The list of cantonal representatives will also be updated during the course of the day.