Comparis examined the efficiency of Swiss health insurance companies. Luzerner Hinterland comes out on top. Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

The health insurance companies Luzerner Hinterland and Visperterminen impress in 2024 with low administrative costs and low premiums. At the other end of the spectrum: Birchmeier-Kasse and Vivacare with significantly higher charges for policyholders.

Samuel Walder

According to the Comparis analysis, Swiss health insurance companies spent an average of 4.5% of premiums or CHF 193 per person on administration in 2024 - slightly more than in the previous year.

The health insurance company Luzerner Hinterland was the most efficient (CHF 95 administration costs, 2.4%), while Birchmeier-Kasse recorded the highest costs at CHF 514 and 16.7% higher premiums.

The lowest average premiums were those of the Visperterminen health insurance company (CHF 3,178) and the highest those of Vivacare (CHF 5,025).

Comparis praises the overall stable cost discipline of the sector. Show more

Administration eats up significantly more of the premiums for some health insurance companies than for others. This is shown by a recent evaluation by the comparison service Comparis based on the latest figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). In 2024, the 39 health insurance companies spent an average of 4.5% of premiums on administration - around CHF 193 per insured person. In the previous year, it was still 4.9 percent.

The health insurance company Luzerner Hinterland was the most efficient. It reduced its administrative costs by more than 30 francs to 95.20 francs per person compared to the previous year. This corresponds to 2.4 percent of premiums. Insured persons there paid an average basic insurance premium of CHF 3728.90. They are followed by Sumiswalder Krankenkasse (CHF 103.50) and Sodalis Gesundheitsgruppe (CHF 128.80).

At the other end of the ranking is the Birchmeier health insurance company. In 2024, it spent CHF 513.95 per insured person on administration - CHF 11.90 more than in the previous year. The average annual premium was CHF 4350.95, around 17 percent higher than Luzerner Hinterland. According to Comparis, Sanitas, Sympany, Assura and Atupri are also among the insurers with the highest administrative costs.

However, low administrative costs do not guarantee low premiums, emphasizes Comparis representative Felix Schneuwly. Competitive prices and a high level of customer satisfaction are crucial.

The lowest premiums in 2024 were paid by those insured with the health insurance company Visperterminen at an average of CHF 3,178.25. Basic insurance with Vivacare AG was the most expensive at CHF 5,025.30 per year. Schneuwly expects that the high premiums of large providers such as Groupe Mutuel or Visana could accelerate the departure from the multi-insurer strategy.

Administrative costs have risen by an average of 4.8 percent since 2020. In view of the increasing regulation by the FOPH, this is "modest growth", according to Schneuwly.

The quarter of insurers with the highest administrative costs in 2024 included various large and medium-sized health insurers, such as Sanitas Grundversicherungen AG, Vivao Sympany AG, Assura-Basis SA and Atupri Gesundheitsversicherung AG.