For years, Nez Rouge has been making sure that people get home safely after an evening of socializing. There is a lot of work behind the scenes, as the head of operations in Lucerne explains.

The days are getting shorter, the nights longer, and the number of people who enjoy one too many glasses of wine or beer increases, especially during the festive season. But if you are traveling by car, you can count on help: Hundreds of Nez Rouge volunteers are on the road again throughout Switzerland these days.

The non-profit organization ensures that people get home safely when they are no longer able to drive themselves - whether due to alcohol, tiredness or adverse weather conditions.

Simon Bammert has a lot on his plate these days. The President of Nez Rouge Lucerne coordinates the operations in the region. He came across the project by chance, he explains in an interview with blue News: "A colleague brought it to my attention and I thought it was a cool idea. In 2018, we volunteered for the first time as colleagues and got to know the service." What began as a one-off activity quickly became a passion. "I joined the Board of Directors in 2019, drove digitalization forward and have been President since last year."

A clear mission and professional organization

Nez Rouge relies on great logistics and well-coordinated teams: "We start coordinating at the beginning of November and meet at the Eichhof brewery in Lucerne. The volunteers then register via our IT system and everyone can choose which role they would like to take on - whether as a driver, telephone operator, dispatcher or operations manager."

The organization is reminiscent of a professional blue light organization. Bammert laughs and says: "I wouldn't go that far. But yes, everything is very professionally organized and the tasks are clearly distributed." It's the drivers who are particularly keen to get involved: "Many people want to drive, and the contact with the customers makes for great experiences."

Gratitude and unforgettable moments

The work at Nez Rouge is appreciated with great gratitude by the passengers. "Many passengers come back again and again and recommend us to others." Some evenings will remain in their memories forever, says Bammert, recalling an experience of her own: "In 2019, I took a family home. When we arrived at the pick-up point, the children didn't want to go home yet. So the family invited us into the Christmas parlor to round off the evening with a coffee. Those are unforgettable moments."

There is also a special atmosphere among the volunteers: "At the end of the evening, the teams exchange ideas. The gratitude of the passengers and the appreciation we receive are enormous."

With 450 volunteers in the Lucerne region alone, Nez Rouge can count on a strong network. Many are regular riders who return every year. "It doesn't take much to get involved: Enjoying the work, having fun with people and, of course, a driver's license," says Bammert.

Financing the missions is a challenge that is met by national and regional partners. "We rely on support - be it for logistics, premises or catering."

However, Bammert did not recognize the true value of Nez Rouge right from the start. It took some time, he says, but over the years he has come to realize: "Material gifts don't have the same value as what our volunteers do. They personally invest time and give us all something from the heart."

