(theme picture) Keystone

The federal government has reduced the prices of almost 300 medicines by an average of twelve percent this year. This saves around 65 million francs. For the entire three-year review period, the savings effect should amount to at least 335 million francs.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) under Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (SP) has been reviewing the prices of a third of all medicines reimbursed by health insurance companies every year since 2017.

Three criteria are decisive here: Efficacy, appropriateness and cost-effectiveness. The aim of the annual review is to curb healthcare costs.

In the current review, the focus was on medicines for cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and infectious diseases. The FOPH ordered price reductions for around half of the original preparations reviewed. The other half remained untouched - the prices there were still appropriate in an international comparison, the office announced on Thursday.

Generics must come down more

Generics will be hit much harder: the prices of 70 percent of the reviewed preparations will have to be reduced - from December 1st. The FOPH intends to complete the outstanding reviews in the coming months.

Exceptions due to bottlenecks

Due to ongoing global supply problems, the FOPH is increasingly refraining from lowering prices in order to secure supply. In 2025, exemptions have so far been granted for 55 medicinal products, mainly anti-infectives, i.e. medicines for infectious diseases.

Companies can also apply to waive price reductions if there is a risk of withdrawal from the market. The FOPH examines such applications on a case-by-case basis.

In future, particularly inexpensive medicines are to be completely exempt from the cost-effectiveness test. Parliament has already passed the corresponding amendment to the law and the ordinances are currently being drafted. The amendment is due to come into force at the beginning of 2027.