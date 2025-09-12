Pfister fills new posts as head of the army and intelligence service - Gallery Divisional Officer Benedikt Roos - shown here at a media event at the Thun weapons range in May - will become the new head of the Swiss Armed Forces from the beginning of 2026. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Ambassador Serge Bavaud - here a portrait from June this year - will head the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) from November. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Federal Councillor Martin Pfister (center), the designated head of the Armed Forces Benedikt Roos (right) and Serge Bavaud, the future director of the Federal Intelligence Service (left), on their way to a joint media appearance in Bern. Image: Keystone Pfister fills new posts as head of the army and intelligence service - Gallery Divisional Officer Benedikt Roos - shown here at a media event at the Thun weapons range in May - will become the new head of the Swiss Armed Forces from the beginning of 2026. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Ambassador Serge Bavaud - here a portrait from June this year - will head the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) from November. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Federal Councillor Martin Pfister (center), the designated head of the Armed Forces Benedikt Roos (right) and Serge Bavaud, the future director of the Federal Intelligence Service (left), on their way to a joint media appearance in Bern. Image: Keystone

The Swiss security authorities are facing major challenges - now it is clear who will lead them in the future: Benedikt Roos and Serge Bavaud will take over as head of the army and intelligence service in 2025.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Defense Minister Pfister has appointed Benedikt Roos as the new head of the army from 2026 and Serge Bavaud as the new head of the intelligence service from November 2025.

Roos is regarded as an experienced professional officer and is taking over an army with challenges in terms of armaments projects and internal culture.

Bavaud, previously Head of Crisis Management at the FDFA, will replace Christian Dussey ahead of schedule after he resigned due to overwork and a difficult atmosphere in the intelligence service. Show more

Defense Minister Martin Pfister has filled two key positions in his department: Divisional Officer Benedikt Roos will take over the leadership of the Swiss Armed Forces from Thomas Süssli from the beginning of 2026. Ambassador Serge Bavaud will head the intelligence service from November.

At the beginning of the year, Chief of the Armed Forces Thomas Süssli and Director of the Intelligence Service Christian Dussey handed in their resignations at practically the same time. Süssli is leaving because he feels he has achieved a number of objectives. Dussey cited the high expectations of the post and the associated workload as the reason for his resignation.

The new Defense Minister Pfister has now made his first important personnel decisions. On Friday, the Federal Council appointed Roos and Bavaud as successors to Süssli and Dussey, at the request of the respective search committees.

Praise from army experts

The new head of the army, Benedikt Roos, has spent over a quarter of a century as a professional officer. The Federal Council announced after the appointment that the 60-year-old from Bern had also impressed with his charisma during the application process.

Roos was promoted to Commander of the Army only a year ago. Before that, he was Head of Army Planning. In the run-up to his election, "Bänz" Roos was described in the media as extremely "gmögig". He is well received by the troops and has a motivating leadership style, army insiders confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Roos inherits numerous open dossiers from his predecessor. Several major armaments and IT projects are facing delays and additional expenditure - keyword F-35, keyword drones. The army must also do more to combat discrimination and sexualized violence, as a recently published study revealed.

Berne instead of Algiers

Things are also bubbling at the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS). The outgoing head spoke of "exploding demands" when announcing his resignation at the beginning of this year. The internal climate is also tense. Poor results from employee surveys were repeatedly made public. Dussey said he felt a certain fatigue.

From November 1, 2025, 52-year-old Serge Bavaud from Fribourg will take over as head of the FIS. After a transitional period of two months, the current head Dussey will definitively step down at the end of the year. This is three months earlier than planned. In February, there was still talk of him leaving in March 2026.

Like the new head of the army, Roos, Bavaud has had an eventful career. He was only appointed ambassador to Algeria by the Federal Council in June. He will now not take up this position. Instead, he will remain head of the Crisis Management Center (KMZ) at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) until he takes office.