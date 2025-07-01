From July 1, "No means no" when it comes to sex in Switzerland. Anyone who ignores the victim's refusal of a sexual act will be liable to prosecution. Symbolbild: sda

In July 2025, numerous changes and adjustments will once again be made in Switzerland. blue News provides you with an overview.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In July 2025, there will be new laws, amendments and various new regulations in Switzerland.

Among other things, the Sexual Offenses Act will be revised.

blue News provides you with the complete overview. Show more

"No means no", cost coverage for safer sex methods and new rules for battery disposal: On July 1, numerous changes to laws and ordinances as well as other innovations come into force in Switzerland.

blue News provides you with an overview of all changes and adjustments in July 2025.

Training offensive in the care sector

The federal government and cantons have spoken out in favor of a training offensive in the care sector. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

On 1 July, the Confederation and cantons will launch a training offensive in the care sector: firstly, the cantons will provide financial support to hospitals, care homes and Spitex organizations that offer practical training places for qualified nursing staff. Secondly, they can provide financial support to people who complete a nursing training course at a university of applied sciences or higher technical college.

The schools also receive subsidies. The campaign aims to improve working conditions in the care sector and promote training. Both were demands of the care initiative approved by voters in 2021. A total of around CHF 1 billion is to be spent on training over eight years.

Dealers may charge disposal costs for battery recycling

Retailers can now charge the additional costs for the disposal of severely damaged batteries. In addition, a provision will be introduced to reimburse the advance disposal fee when exporting batteries.

According to the Federal Council, the revision of the Ordinance on Chemical Risk Reduction (ORRChem) will provide companies with greater legal certainty. In view of the increasing volume of batteries for electric cars, uniform implementation of the ordinance is to be ensured.

In Switzerland, there is a legal obligation for all consumers to return batteries and an obligation for all sellers of batteries to take them back.

Relief for sports clubs with accident insurance

There is now financial relief for amateur sports clubs with regard to accident insurance. Athletes or coaches whose annual income does not exceed two thirds of the minimum amount of the full annual AHV retirement pension (2023: CHF 9800) no longer have to take out compulsory accident insurance with the respective club.

Any accident is now covered by the non-occupational accident insurance of the main employer or via accident cover with the health insurance company.

New safety and subsidy rules for the energy sector

The most important electricity producers and grid operators must now meet minimum standards for cyber security. The ordinance amended by the Federal Council is intended to strengthen protection against cyberattacks on electricity supply companies.

An amendment to the Energy Promotion Ordinance now also sets a maximum contribution for investment subsidies for biogas plants. This means that these plants are treated in the same way as wood-fired power plants or waste incineration plants.

The ordinance amended by the Federal Council is intended to strengthen protection against cyberattacks on electricity supply companies. (symbolic image) Image: Keystone/dpa/ Sebastian Gollnow

In the Nuclear Energy Ordinance, the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi) has been given the task of regulating proof of the long-term safety of deep nuclear waste repositories in its guidelines.

And according to the amended Low Voltage Installation Ordinance, installation electricians are now allowed to carry out installation work at home, which previously only specialists were allowed to do.

New collective employment agreement in the watchmaking and microtechnology industry

A new collective employment agreement (CEA) is coming into force in the watchmaking and microtechnology industry. This affects almost 55,000 employees in over 500 watchmaking and microtechnology companies in Switzerland. The CLA ensures absolute labor peace in the industrial sector until the end of 2029, as announced by the social partners.

This prohibits industrial action such as strikes by employees or lockouts by employers. The new CLA extends maternity leave from 17 to 19 weeks, for example.

The employer's contribution to health insurance premiums will rise to CHF 195 from 2025 and the AHV bridging pension for early retirement to CHF 30,000. The CLA for the watch industry was the first in Switzerland's history 87 years ago.

Cost coverage for safer sex method

Health insurance companies now cover the costs of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis for people at increased risk. The latter refers to a safer sex method prior to possible HIV contact. HIV-negative people can take an HIV medication to protect themselves from infection in the event of contact.

The adaptation is part of the "Stop HIV, hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus and sexually transmitted infections (naps)" program adopted by the Federal Council. By 2030, there should be no more infections with the AIDS virus (HIV) and no more infections with hepatitis B and C in Switzerland.

Revised criminal law on sexual offenses

With the entry into force of the revised Sexual Offenses Act, the principle of "no means no" now applies to sexual acts. Rape, sexual assault or sexual coercion are now deemed to have occurred if the victim has expressed with words, gestures or by freezing that they do not consent to the act.

Stealthing will also be punishable. (symbolic image) Image: Keystone

The offense of rape now includes not only intercourse against the will of the victim, but also "acts similar to intercourse" that involve penetration of the body. Stealthing will also be punishable.

This offense applies to consensual sex if one person involved secretly removes the condom without the prior consent of the other person or does not use one from the outset.

Social insurance

After the birth of their child, parliamentarians on maternity leave can now carry out their parliamentary duties without losing their entitlement to maternity pay.

Accordingly, the participation of mothers on maternity leave in parliamentary meetings should no longer be considered as taking up gainful employment.

The same applies to attending committee meetings. The amendment to the law is the result of initiatives by several cantons. The new regulation will apply at communal, cantonal and federal level.