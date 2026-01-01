Accident in Crans-Montana According to the authorities, around 100 people are injured. The number of fatalities is not yet known. Image: AFP A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am on New Year's Eve. Image: AFP The investigation is in full swing. It is still unclear what caused the disaster. Image: AFP The hospital is full after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. Image: sda The police are calling it a "serious incident". Image: Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dpa The authorities have ruled out an assassination attempt in Crans-Montana VS. Image: sda The area around the bar concerned is cordoned off. Image: sda This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside. Image: Tripadvisor Residents and visitors to Crans-Montana are in shock. Image: Police Cantonale Valaisanne/Police Cantonale Valaisanne/AP/dpa The first pictures of the inside of the bar only emerged on Thursday lunchtime. Image: AP The affected bar "Le Constellation" is located in the center of Crans-Montana. Image: sda Accident in Crans-Montana According to the authorities, around 100 people are injured. The number of fatalities is not yet known. Image: AFP A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am on New Year's Eve. Image: AFP The investigation is in full swing. It is still unclear what caused the disaster. Image: AFP The hospital is full after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. Image: sda The police are calling it a "serious incident". Image: Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dpa The authorities have ruled out an assassination attempt in Crans-Montana VS. Image: sda The area around the bar concerned is cordoned off. Image: sda This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside. Image: Tripadvisor Residents and visitors to Crans-Montana are in shock. Image: Police Cantonale Valaisanne/Police Cantonale Valaisanne/AP/dpa The first pictures of the inside of the bar only emerged on Thursday lunchtime. Image: AP The affected bar "Le Constellation" is located in the center of Crans-Montana. Image: sda

An accident occurs on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana VS. A bar goes up in flames. Dozens of people die, around a hundred are injured and some have to be taken to hospital by helicopter. Pictures and videos show the extent of the disaster.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a fire in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve in which dozens of people died and around a hundred were injured.

Pictures and videos are now circulating on social media. blue News has compiled them for you. Show more

On New Year's Eve, a devastating fire broke out in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana. The fire was apparently started by a sparkler on a bottle of champagne, which set the ceiling on fire. A video is said to show the ceiling in the bar catching fire.

Eyewitnesses report panic and chaotic escape scenes. According to the authorities, several dozen people died and around 100 people were injured, many of them seriously.

🇨🇭 Au moins 40 personnes sont mortes et plus de 100 ont été blessées dans l’explosion survenue dans un bar à la station de ski de Crans-Montana, en suisse.



Aucune information sur le bilan définitif ni sur l’origine de l’explosion n’a été communiquée pour le moment.

Le bilan… pic.twitter.com/D1276kSqgD — LMS Radio, La Musique Star 🇨🇵 🎗 (@LAMUSIQUESTAR) January 1, 2026

The capacity of the hospitals in Valais was quickly exhausted, which is why patients were transferred to other cantons. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but an explosion has now been ruled out. Pictures and videos of the accident are spreading rapidly on social networks.