Tragedy in Valais These pictures and videos show the accident in Crans-Montana

Samuel Walder

1.1.2026

Accident in Crans-Montana
Accident in Crans-Montana. According to the authorities, around 100 people are injured. The number of fatalities is not yet known.

According to the authorities, around 100 people are injured. The number of fatalities is not yet known.

Image: AFP

Accident in Crans-Montana. A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am on New Year's Eve.

A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am on New Year's Eve.

Image: AFP

Accident in Crans-Montana. The investigation is in full swing. It is still unclear what caused the disaster.

The investigation is in full swing. It is still unclear what caused the disaster.

Image: AFP

Accident in Crans-Montana. The hospital is full after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

The hospital is full after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

Image: sda

Accident in Crans-Montana. The police are calling it a "serious incident".

The police are calling it a "serious incident".

Image: Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dpa

Accident in Crans-Montana. The authorities have ruled out an assassination attempt in Crans-Montana VS.

The authorities have ruled out an assassination attempt in Crans-Montana VS.

Image: sda

Accident in Crans-Montana. The area around the bar concerned is cordoned off.

The area around the bar concerned is cordoned off.

Image: sda

Accident in Crans-Montana. This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside.

This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside.

Image: Tripadvisor

Accident in Crans-Montana. Residents and visitors to Crans-Montana are in shock.

Residents and visitors to Crans-Montana are in shock.

Image: Police Cantonale Valaisanne/Police Cantonale Valaisanne/AP/dpa

Accident in Crans-Montana. The first pictures of the inside of the bar only emerged on Thursday lunchtime.

The first pictures of the inside of the bar only emerged on Thursday lunchtime.

Image: AP

Accident in Crans-Montana. The affected bar "Le Constellation" is located in the center of Crans-Montana.

The affected bar "Le Constellation" is located in the center of Crans-Montana.

Image: sda

An accident occurs on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana VS. A bar goes up in flames. Dozens of people die, around a hundred are injured and some have to be taken to hospital by helicopter. Pictures and videos show the extent of the disaster.

01.01.2026, 15:14

01.01.2026, 15:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There was a fire in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve in which dozens of people died and around a hundred were injured.
  • Pictures and videos are now circulating on social media. blue News has compiled them for you.
Show more

On New Year's Eve, a devastating fire broke out in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana. The fire was apparently started by a sparkler on a bottle of champagne, which set the ceiling on fire. A video is said to show the ceiling in the bar catching fire.

Eyewitnesses report panic and chaotic escape scenes. According to the authorities, several dozen people died and around 100 people were injured, many of them seriously.

The capacity of the hospitals in Valais was quickly exhausted, which is why patients were transferred to other cantons. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but an explosion has now been ruled out. Pictures and videos of the accident are spreading rapidly on social networks.

