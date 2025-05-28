A huge glacier collapse shook the village of Blatten VS on Wednesday afternoon. Ice, debris and dust raced down into the valley - the first pictures show the avalanche. Part of the village was caught and covered.

Shortly before half past three on Wednesday afternoon, the glacier above Blatten VS collapsed.

Pictures and videos show the extent of the avalanche and the mass sliding towards the village.

The extent of the damage to the infrastructure and how much mass has slid down remains unclear for the time being. Show more

Shortly before 3.30 pm, the media reported the glacier collapse in Blatten VS. Shortly afterwards, the command staff commented on the event. The municipality of Blatten VS issued a statement at 4.30 pm: "The unbelievable has happened. A very large glacier collapse occurred about 45 minutes ago. A large part of the village is affected."

Here the debris is falling towards the village. SRF

In her letter, she also addresses the population: "We are currently trying to get a picture of the situation. We can only say that our thoughts are with you. As difficult as it is. We are trying to support you as much as we can and will keep you up to date."

Ice and debris have reached the valley. Jean-Christophe Bott/KEYSTONE/dpa

Only when the situation calmed down did the extent of the glacier collapse really become apparent. It is not yet known how large the amount of debris is.

The authorities have not ruled out damage to buildings in the village. After the news agency SDA provided the first pictures, it is clear that buildings were caught up in the avalanche.

In some cases, entire buildings are covered by the mass. KEYSTONE

Videos and pictures of the glacier breaking off also quickly circulate on social networks. The avalanche is clearly visible in the videos.

The extent of the damage to infrastructure is not yet known. On Wednesday evening, the Valais authorities provide information on the situation.

The Swiss Seismological Service (SED) announces on its website that the glacier slide has been registered as a geological "mass movement".

A look at the earthquake map shows that the sensors have registered a tremor in the Blatten VS area.