Succession Gerhard Pfister The only candidate so far to have expressed interest in the presidency of the Mitte party: Bernese National Councillor Reto Nause. Image: Keystone Will take her time before making a decision: Yvonne Bürgin, Zurich National Councillor and current Vice President of Mitte Schweiz. Image: Keystone Basel National Councillor Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter is also keeping a low profile regarding a possible candidacy. Image: Keystone The Valais National Councillor Philipp Matthias Bregy does not want to rule anything out, but wants to take his time to think about it first. Image: Keystone Has not yet given any thought to a candidacy to succeed Pfister: Vincent Maitre, Geneva National Councillor and member of the Centre Party Executive Committee. Image: Keystone Graubünden National Councillor Martin Candinas has ruled out a candidacy. Image: Keystone Benedikt Würth, a member of the St. Gallen Council of States, is also not interested in the presidency of the Center Party. Image: Keystone For Lukas Engelberger, Director of Health in Basel, the party presidency is not compatible with his office as a member of the cantonal government. Image: Keystone

The President of Switzerland's centrist party, Gerhard Pfister, is stepping down this summer. These candidates could succeed him.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following Gerhard Pfister's announced resignation as President of the Center Party, the question of a successor arises.

In the picture gallery, you can find out who is a possible future party leader. Show more

Center Party President Gerhard Pfister has announced that he will step down from the party presidency in summer 2025. In a survey of centrist politicians conducted by the Keystone-SDA news agency, most of them are still keeping mum about their interest in succeeding Pfister.

For the time being, the stage belongs to Gerhard Pfister and his good work for the centrist party, was the tenor of Monday's non-representative survey of members of the National Council and Council of States.

Interest expressed

Reto Nause: Bernese National Councillor Reto Nause is the only one so far to have expressed an interest in the presidency of the Center Party. However, he still needs some time before making a final decision on a candidacy. The 53-year-old was a member of Bern's city government for 16 years until the end of 2024. Previously, from 2001 to 2008, he was General Secretary of the then Swiss CVP. Taking over the presidency of the center is an absolutely exciting option, said Nause.

You haven't decided yet

Philipp Matthias Bregy: For Center Party parliamentary group leader Philipp Matthias Bregy, it was still too early on Monday to think about the successor to party president Gerhard Pfister. However, he did not want to rule anything out and was now taking his time to think about it, he confirmed a report from "20 Minuten". Bregy, a lawyer from Upper Valais, has been a member of the National Council since March 2019 and is 47 years old.

Yvonne Bürgin: Zurich National Councillor and current Vice President of Mitte Schweiz, Yvonne Bürgin, wants to take her time before making a decision for or against a candidacy to succeed Pfister. She wrote that the steering committee will first define the process for appointing a new chairperson and set up a search committee. The centrist party is currently working on its 2033 strategy and it is important that the new president fits in with the strategy and is prepared to hold the office for three to four years, Bürgin wrote. The 54-year-old has been a member of the National Council since December 2023.

Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter: The time is also not yet ripe for Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter, a central member of the National Council from Basel, to comment on Pfister's successor. The job at the head of the party is exciting and there are big shoes to fill, she said on request. First of all, Pfister's good work as party president must be acknowledged. Schneider-Schneiter, a lawyer, has been a member of the National Council since the end of 2010 and is 60 years old.

Vinvent Maitre: Geneva National Councillor Vincent Maitre has not yet considered a candidacy to succeed Pfister. The 43-year-old lawyer is a member of the Center Party Executive Committee and has been a member of the National Council since 2019. On Monday, he referred to the work of the search committee that the party will set up.

You have canceled

Martin Candinas: The 44-year-old National Councillor from Graubünden, Martin Candinas, also does not want to take over the party presidency. A candidacy is absolutely not an issue for him, he said on request. He has been a member of the Grand Chamber since 2011. In 2022/2023, he was President of the National Council and thus formally the highest-ranking Swiss citizen. From 2012 to 2021, he was a member of the presidium of the then Swiss CVP.

Benedikt Würth: St. Gallen Council of States member Benedikt Würth is not interested in the presidency of the centrist party. He does not have the time required for the office, he said on request. Würth, 56, is a former member of the St. Gallen cantonal government and has been a member of the Council of States since June 2019.

Lukas Engelberger: Basel City Health Director Lukas Engelberger has also withdrawn. The office of party president is not compatible with the duties of a member of the cantonal government, he said on request. Engelberger was last confirmed in office in November. During the Covid-19 pandemic in particular, he made a name for himself beyond his canton as President of the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Health Directors (GDK).