Why were there minors in the bar? Were the bar staff trained? Was the ceiling material even permitted? There are still many unanswered questions about the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the night of January 1st, a devastating fire broke out in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana.

40 people died and 119 others were injured. Many of the victims were minors.

So far, not all questions about the tragedy have been answered. Show more

Five days have passed since a devastating fire in the bar "Le Constellation" claimed the lives of 40 people. Numerous minors were among the victims and 119 other people were injured.

The exact circumstances of the fire have not yet been fully clarified. The municipality has announced a press conference for Tuesday at which it intends to present "facts in connection with the tragic events". But there are still many unanswered questions:

Why are so many of the victims minors?

Almost half of the 40 people who died in the "Le Constellation" fire were minors - the youngest were just 14 years old. Now the question arises: Why were they in the restaurant? Were the age checks not carried out properly? At what age were they allowed to visit "Le Constellation", 16 or 18?

One thing is certain: according to cantonal law, people under the age of 16 are not allowed to enter pubs after 10 pm. Only if they are accompanied by their parents or an adult supervisor, according to the Valais "Law on Accommodation, Catering and the Retail Sale of Alcoholic Beverages".

What happens to the bar operators?

The bar operator couple Jacques M. and Jessica M. are the focus of the investigation. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against them. "They are accused of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and negligently causing a conflagration", the authorities wrote in a press release. The presumption of innocence applies.

Criminal proceedings mean that the public prosecutor's office or police investigate a concrete suspicion of a criminal offense. Investigations are carried out to determine whether the suspicion is substantiated. However, it says nothing about guilt or a subsequent guilty verdict and can also be dropped.

Visitors to the bar also tried to escape via the bar's conservatory. People from outside helped them to break the windows. AP

The public prosecutor's office is focusing its investigations on the materials used in the bar, in particular the soundproofing on the ceiling. This is said to have played a decisive role in the rapid spread of the fire.

Despite the serious suspicions, the couple are still at large. It is unclear what will happen next for the couple.

In a statement, the public prosecutor's office explained that they are of the opinion that the conditions for ordering pre-trial detention are "currently not fulfilled". "There are currently no indications that the accused could evade the criminal proceedings or the expected sanction by fleeing", the public prosecutor's office said.

Was the blanket material permitted?

Following the conclusion of the initial investigation by the Valais cantonal police, there is every indication that the fire was started by the use of so-called "fountains". These are casings without metal that contain a pyrotechnic set and produce sparks and flames.

Such fountains can be placed on the ground, attached to holders or held in the hand. In this case, they are said to have been attached to champagne bottles and got too close to the ceiling - where the fire quickly spread into a blaze.

Cell phone footage from the bar also shows the ceiling in flames and burning pieces repeatedly falling to the floor.

The investigation continues to focus on the noise protection foam that was attached to the ceiling. According to the public prosecutor's office, the investigators are also examining the conversions in the bar, the materials used and the operating licenses issued. The focus is also on the safety precautions - including the available extinguishing agents, compliance with fire safety regulations and the escape and evacuation routes.

The bar was converted by operator Jacques M. in 2015. Photos on Facebook show how the foam was attached to the ceiling at the time. It is still unclear whether the panels used complied with national regulations for ceiling cladding.

According to Swiss fire safety regulations, flammable building materials may only be used if they do not cause an "unacceptable increase in danger". In rooms with an increased number of people, materials with critical fire behavior are prohibited - i.e. those that drip, produce heavy smoke or release toxic fumes.

Was there a second emergency exit?

According to Swiss fire safety regulations, rooms in which more than 100 people may be present must have at least two independent vertical escape routes.

The picture shows the staircase to the outside. Facebook

The authorities assured on Friday that the restaurant had another emergency exit. "There is not just one door, even if it looks like most people ran out through the main entrance at the time of the fire," said Stéphane Ganzer, Valais Director of Security. Dense smoke had immobilized people and made them unable to see. "We can assume that probably only a few people found these exits", Ganzer continued.

However, according to pictures, videos and witness statements, all of the bar's visitors only fled outside via the main staircase. Was the second exit accessible, were guests informed about it, was it well marked?

Were there sufficient fire safety checks?

Bar operator Jacques M. told theTages-Anzeigerthat he had been inspected three times in the last 10 years. "The bar should have been subject to an annual inspection by the fire safety authorities", explained Hugo Cina, who works as a fire safety expert in Upper Valais. A report must also be drawn up for each inspection. Were there really only three inspections in ten years, as the operator says? If so, that would be too few.

Fire protection is organized differently in Valais than in most other cantons: Responsibility lies with the municipalities, with the canton merely taking on coordination and supervision.

The mayor of Crans-Montana rejects accusations of inadequate controls. The municipality is also acting as a civil plaintiff in the proceedings in order to "actively contribute to the complete clarification of the facts", as stated in a press release. The municipality has handed over all available documents to the Valais public prosecutor's office.

The bar was renovated in 2015 - just as the new national fire safety regulations came into force. Since then, every construction project requiring a permit must be supervised by a certified fire safety expert and accompanied by a corresponding concept. According to theNZZ am Sonntag, it is unclear whether a building permit was required for the conversion of the interior and whether it actually existed.

Security director Stéphane Ganzer explained on Saturday that the municipality of Crans-Montana had carried out checks in the bar. There were no complaints or reports of deficiencies.

It is now up to the public prosecutor's office to clarify whether the municipality proceeded correctly with the fire safety checks and permits.

Were the bar staff trained for emergencies?

Two former employees of the bar spoke to the French television station "BFM TV". One former employee stated that it was "no coincidence that a drama occurred". He lists: "Insulation mats, no access to fire extinguishers, untrained staff, only one security guard on site, an emergency exit that was sometimes blocked or locked."

Another former employee named Sarah, who worked in the bar until 2023, also described worrying conditions in the interview: "The emergency exit was locked because it led directly into the building". She and the other employees were "forbidden" to open this door.

According to her, the only escape route out of the bar was via the narrow staircase. The former employee considers it impossible that around 200 people could have escaped within ten minutes. "It was extremely narrow. If the door at the back, opposite the toilets, had been open, it would probably have saved many lives," says the employee.

It is still unclear whether there was a sprinkler system, whether fire extinguishers were available and whether the bar was overcrowded on New Year's Eve.