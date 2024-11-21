Snow shoveling in Lain GR on Saturday, December 31, 2011. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri) KEYSTONE

30 centimetres in the lowlands, 40 centimetres at higher altitudes: meteorologists are expecting record amounts of snow for this time of year on Thursday and Friday - but not everywhere.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland will see a record amount of fresh snow in the coming hours.

The federal government has issued a level 3 warning in many places.

"Based on the current models, we are expecting record snowfall in November," says Roger Perret from Meteonews. Show more

A snow front is rolling towards Switzerland. It will start as early as Thursday lunchtime and snow through to Friday morning in many places. The federal government has issued a level 3 warning in many places and warns of "considerable danger" due to large amounts of fresh snow.

The lowlands in particular are likely to receive a comparatively large amount of snow. In the north and in eastern Switzerland, continuous snowfall is expected for many hours, says Roger Perret from Meteonews to blue News. "The weather situation is very special and known for extreme amounts of snow."

Specifically, Perret is expecting 25 to 30 centimetres of fresh snow within a few hours in places in the lowlands, with up to 40 centimetres possible above 800 meters. "Based on the current models, we are expecting record snowfall in November. In many places in the lowlands, there has probably never been as much snow in November as there is today and tomorrow."

Roads only barely passable

According to Perret, anyone who wakes up on Friday morning can expect to see a wintery landscape. However, caution is also advised. "The snowfall will stop in the second half of the night, but it will be very cold in the morning. This could lead to slippery conditions on the roads."

A lot of snow is expected in many parts of German-speaking Switzerland. Meteoschweiz

The federal government is also warning of possible restrictions on road, rail and air traffic due to the enormous snowfall. Roads may be difficult to pass and branches may break off in the forests.

According to the federal government, German-speaking Switzerland, eastern Switzerland, Zurich, parts of central Switzerland and the Central Plateau are particularly affected. A lot of snow is also expected in the Basel region, parts of Valais and parts of the Bern region.

Snow will remain

However, the event will be less severe in French-speaking Switzerland. "The border runs through the canton of Bern," explains Perret. "In western Switzerland, temperatures will rise again slightly in the evening and there is likely to be rain as well as snow. That's why the amount of snow expected here is less."

According to weather expert Perret, those who still want to enjoy the snow at the weekend will get their money's worth. "It will remain cold on Friday and Saturday and the snow is likely to stay", he tells blue News. Only on Sunday and at the beginning of next week should the thermometer climb back into the plus range - and the snow slowly melt away again.