As long as vacationers don't draw unwanted attention to themselves, the local population tends to be more accepting of tourism. That's why the tourism industry is launching a campaign to show visitors how things work in Switzerland.

Not everything makes for a good photo These rules for tourists are intended to help avoid conflicts with locals

Here's what it's all about Through a nationwide awareness campaign, Swiss Tourism aims to promote respectful coexistence between visitors and locals.

Vacationers are encouraged to be considerate by following a few simple rules of conduct.

Tourism regions are already implementing the campaign and hope to see fewer conflicts in the long term. Summary created with

In April, Swiss Tourism launched its new campaign, “Travel with care. Leave with memories.” The campaign aims to raise awareness among visitors about the needs of locals by providing simple guidelines for behavior.

The goal is to ease tensions between the local population and the tourism industry. “A little consideration can go a long way—for you and for those who call this place home,” the campaign tells vacationers.

Many of the rules of conduct are common sense—and even the locals don’t always follow them. According to the campaign, in Switzerland, people don’t place their luggage on seats on trains, they don’t push and shove when boarding, and they don’t leave trash behind.

Ask before taking a photo

In addition, vacationers are urged to exercise restraint. The campaign states that not every property that is not fenced off may be entered. It is also considered polite to ask people for permission before taking their picture.

Several vacation regions have adopted the campaign, including the Bernese Oberland. In Lauterbrunnen, various posters from the campaign were the first to be put up, Marc Ungerer, managing director of Jungfrau Region Tourismus AG, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Visitors responded positively to them.

In print and on social media

Lucerne Tourism AG has adapted the campaign to the Lake Lucerne region, as spokesperson Sibylle Gerardi explains. Flyers were printed and made available at hotel front desks and information counters. Digital materials were also provided.

Basel Tourism is also promoting the slogan “Travel with care. Leave with memories.” According to CEO Letizia Elia, the campaign will be implemented at relevant touchpoints. Plans include incorporating it into the Basel Christmas market as well as Basel Tourism’s digital channels.

"Help things run smoothly by waiting your turn—especially when getting on and off," reads the caption for this illustration. Switzerland Tourism

No negative reactions

It is not yet possible to assess how the campaign is being received. The long-term impact remains to be seen, explains Elia, for example. No specific reactions have been reported, which is actually a positive sign, notes Gerardi of Lucerne Tourism. Usually, people provide feedback when something is viewed critically, but not when it’s helpful.

However, the value of such awareness campaigns is undisputed. In Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen, Ungerer explains, staff members are hired during the busy summer season to provide information on the region and the rules of conduct directly on site.

In recent years, the Jungfrau Region has produced its own posters and flyers outlining rules of conduct. “These measures were greatly appreciated by the public,” emphasizes the managing director of the tourism region.

Hoping for a recognition effect

"Travel with care. Leave with memories" is, in Elia's view at Basel Tourism, a good first step toward taking the public's needs more into account. She notes that it is valuable that this is a national campaign in which various destinations are participating, as this creates a sense of recognition.

Ungerer from the Jungfrau Region shares this view. He explains that vacationers are approached as soon as they arrive in Switzerland and during their journey to their vacation destination. This helps ensure that the messages are better received. The Switzerland Tourism campaign thus supports their own efforts.

Tourists are lining up to take a photo with the Swiss flag at the Jungfraujoch. KEYSTONE

Educate rather than lecture

Lucerne Tourism praises the campaign for striking the right tone on a sensitive topic. “No one wants to be lectured on what to do and what not to do while traveling,” Gerardi points out. Furthermore, the messages need to be understood by people from different cultures.

According to the tourism regions, a one-time campaign is not enough. “A campaign like this needs to maintain visibility over the long term in order to be effective,” explains Gerardi. Lucerne Tourism therefore wants to generate new interest through various initiatives and is exploring ways to integrate the campaign into events.

However, Gerardi explains that for everyone to get along in the tourism sector, the local population must also understand the needs of visitors. That is why Lucerne Tourism is using various initiatives to put a face on tourism and reach out to the local population.

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