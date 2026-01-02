The Crossair crash in Bassersdorf is one of the most serious accidents in Switzerland. Picture: Keystone/Walter Bieri

The fire disaster in Crans-Montana is one of the worst disasters in Swiss history - a look back shows just how extraordinary the scale of the tragedy is.

Marius Egger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fire disaster in Crans-Montana claimed at least 40 lives.

It is one of the biggest fire disasters in the history of Switzerland.

An overview of some of the worst disasters in Switzerland. Show more

2018 - Crash of a "Ju 52" in Graubünden

On August 4, 2018, a historic Junkers Ju 52 crashed in the mountains near Flims. The plane was on a sightseeing flight with 20 people on board when it crashed almost vertically in rough terrain. All occupants - 17 passengers and three crew members - were killed.

The crash sparked a debate about the safety of historic sightseeing flights. As a result, Ju-Air's flight operations were suspended and the regulations for nostalgia and passenger flights with historic aircraft were tightened.

2012 - The bus drama in Sierre VS

A coach carrying schoolchildren from Belgium crashed in a tunnel near Sierre VS in 2012. Image: Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

On March 13, 2012, one of the worst traffic accidents in Swiss history occurred in the tunnel near Sierre. A coach carrying schoolchildren from Belgium crashed head-on into a tunnel wall. 28 people were killed, including 22 children, and a further 24 people were injured, some of them seriously. The accident shook Switzerland and caused consternation throughout Europe.

The causes of the accident have never been conclusively clarified. Technical defects, health problems of the driver or an operating error were investigated, but not clearly confirmed. Nevertheless, the bus drama in Sierre led to intensified safety discussions about coaches, tunnel infrastructure and school transport.

2006 - Traffic accident in the Viamala tunnel

A coach collided with an oncoming vehicle in the Viamala tunnel and caught fire. Picture: Keystone

On November 12, 2006, there was a serious traffic accident in the Viamala Tunnel on the A13 near Thusis. A coach collided with an oncoming vehicle in the tunnel and caught fire. Nine people were killed and several others were injured, some seriously. The accident is one of the most serious tunnel accidents in Switzerland.

The accident sparked a renewed debate about safety in road tunnels, in particular about firefighting, escape routes and ventilation systems.

2005 - Carabin crash near Orsières VS

On June 19, 2005, a coach plunged some 150 to 200 meters down a steep embankment near Orsières on the route to the Great St. Bernard. For reasons that are still unclear, the coach left the mountain road and overturned several times before coming to a standstill in the rough terrain. The bus was carrying a foreign tour group. Twelve people were killed and numerous other passengers were injured, some of them seriously. Children were among the victims.

2004 - Ceiling collapse in Gretzenbach SO

A ceiling collapse buried ten firefighters in an underground parking garage. Picture: Keystone

On November 27, 2004, one of the most tragic firefighting accidents in Swiss history occurred in Gretzenbach, Solothurn: while fighting a vehicle fire in an underground garage, the concrete ceiling of the hall suddenly collapsed, burying ten firefighters beneath it. Three firefighters were rescued injured, but seven died as a result of the collapse.

In the legal investigation, construction errors, structural defects and an excessively heavy earth load were identified as the causes.

2001 - Crossair crash in Bassersdorf (ZH)

On November 24, 2001, a Crossair plane crashed into the forest on its approach. Picture: Keystone

Crossair flight 3597 was a scheduled flight from Berlin-Tegel to Zurich. On November 24, 2001, the Avro RJ100 crashed on its approach to runway 28 around five kilometers from the airport near Bassersdorf (ZH) after the aircraft struck trees. According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) at the time, the main cause of the crash was that the plane had not reached the prescribed minimum descent altitude. Of the 33 people on board, 24 died, including the pilot, the co-pilot, the singer Melanie Thornton and two members of the pop group Passion Fruit.

The investigation revealed that the accident was due to a chain of human and organizational errors.

2001 - Fire in the Gotthard road tunnel

A major fire breaks out following a head-on collision between two trucks. The cause was a truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with another truck. The driver's cabs become wedged together, a tank ruptures, diesel leaks out and a short circuit ignites the fire. The hundreds of tires on board catch fire and the heat rises to over 1200 degrees. 11 people die.

The Gotthard remains closed for weeks, safety concepts for road tunnels are fundamentally revised.

1999 - Canyoning accident in the Saxetbach

A rescue team searches for the missing tourists in the Saxetbach. Picture: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

On July 27, 1999, one of the worst recreational accidents in Swiss history occurred in the Saxetbach near Interlaken. An international group of canyoning tourists were surprised by a sudden flash flood in the narrow gorge. 21 people lost their lives, including participants from several countries.

The tragedy had consequences for outdoor tourism. Safety concepts, weather monitoring and licensing requirements for canyoning providers were significantly tightened in Switzerland.

1999 - Storm "Lothar" sweeps across Switzerland

Storm "Lothar" caused huge damage after Christmas 1999. (archive picture) Picture: sda

On December 26, 1999, hurricane Lothar hit Switzerland with full force. Within a few hours, wind speeds of up to 200 km/h swept across the country and caused enormous damage. 14 people lost their lives in Switzerland and hundreds were injured. It was one of the worst storms of the 20th century in Central Europe.

1994 - Train accident at Däniken SO station

On March 21, 1994, a serious accident occurred at Däniken station (SO): a construction crane undergoing maintenance work protruded into the track area as an SBB express train passed by. The side of the train was slashed open, 9 people died and 19 others were injured.

1990 - Plane crash near Zurich

On November 14, 1990, a passenger plane operated by the Italian airline Alitalia crashed on its approach to Zurich-Kloten Airport. The McDonnell Douglas DC-9 was on a flight from Milan to Zurich when it crashed shortly before landing near Weiach (ZH). All 46 people on board - 40 passengers and six crew members - were killed.

1986 - Schweizerhalle chemical disaster

The water in the Rhine turned red after the accident. Picture: Screenshot SRF

On the night of November 1, 1986, a major fire broke out in a warehouse belonging to the chemical company Sandoz in the Schweizerhalle industrial area. The fire released tons of pesticides, herbicides and dyes, which entered the Rhine with the extinguishing water. Life in the Rhine was wiped out over several hundred kilometers and it took years for the river to recover, as the Federal Office for the Environment reported in 2016.

The pollutants contaminated the Rhine from Basel as far as Germany and the Netherlands. Drinking water intakes had to be closed and some people were asked to avoid contact with the river.

1982 - Train accident in Pfäffikon ZH

On September 12, 1982, a coach from Germany was rammed by a regional train at a level crossing near Pfäffikon ZH, where the barrier was operated manually and not lowered. Picture: Keystone

On September 12, 1982, one of the most serious traffic accidents in post-war Switzerland occurred at the Matte level crossing in Pfäffikon in the canton of Zurich. In the early afternoon, an SBB regional train hit a coach carrying members of a German sports club because the barriers at the manually operated crossing had been opened again by mistake after a train was delayed. The collision killed 39 coach passengers, two survived.

The cause: human error, the wrong button was pressed.

1980 - Hotel fire in Pontresina

On the night of February 28, 1980, a devastating fire broke out in a hotel in Pontresina. The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning when many guests were asleep in their rooms. Twelve people lost their lives and many more were injured. The fire is one of the most serious hotel accidents in Switzerland.

The case leads to stricter fire safety regulations for hotels, particularly in tourist regions.

1973 - Airplane disaster in Hochwald SO

On April 10, 1973, one of the worst air disasters in Swiss history occurred in Hochwald in the canton of Solothurn. A British charter plane veered off course on its approach to Basel Airport in heavy snow and crashed into a wooded slope. All 108 people on board were killed. Most of the victims were women from Bristol who were on a day trip to the Basel trade fair.

The disaster occurred under extreme weather conditions and high time pressure. The subsequent investigation showed that there were navigation problems and the crew made several wrong decisions.

1972 - Betten/Bettmeralp VS cable car accident

The Betten cable car accident in the canton of Valais, photographed on July 13, 1972, the day after. Picture: Keystone/Photopress-Archiv/Hans Gabriel

On July 12, 1972, one of the worst cable car accidents in Switzerland occurred near Betten. At around 7 p.m., a gondola carrying 14 passengers and a load of gravel was travelling from the Betten valley station towards the intermediate station to Bettmeralp when the cable snapped after a few hundred meters. The cabin plunged into the depths. Eleven people were killed instantly.

Two teenagers miraculously survived the catastrophe with serious injuries. Another man tried to save himself at the last second by jumping out of the falling gondola - he also died.

1971 - Fire disaster at the Psychiatric University Hospital Zurich

On the night of March 6, 1971, a devastating fire broke out at the Psychiatric University Hospital in Zurich. The fire broke out in a closed ward area and spread rapidly. 28 patients lost their lives, many of them suffocated from smoke fumes. It was one of the most serious fire accidents in a Swiss healthcare facility.

Particularly tragic: many of the doors were locked, as was customary in psychiatric clinics at the time. As a result, many patients were unable to leave their rooms. The disaster had far-reaching consequences. It led to a fundamental rethink of fire safety in hospitals and care homes throughout Switzerland.

1970 - Bomb attack on Swissair flight

On February 21, 1970, a bomb exploded on board Swissair flight 330. The plane was on its way from Zurich to Tel Aviv and was shortly after take-off when an explosive device ignited in the cargo hold. The pilot tried to return to Zurich Airport, but the plane crashed near Würenlingen in the canton of Aargau. The Palestinian Popular Front (PFLP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

All 47 people on board - 38 passengers and 9 crew members - were killed. It was the deadliest attack in Swiss aviation history to date.

1970 - Avalanche accident in Reckingen VS

On February 24, 1970, the Valais village of Reckingen in Goms was hit by a devastating dust avalanche. The avalanche swept away everything in its path, burying roads, houses - and people. 30 people lost their lives and many more were injured. It was one of the worst avalanche accidents in Switzerland in the 20th century.

1965 - Glacier collapse on the Mattmark

On August 30, 1965, one of the worst work accidents in Swiss history occurred above the construction site of the Mattmark reservoir. A massive section of the Allalin glacier broke off and raced towards the construction site of the dam under construction as an avalanche of ice and debris. 88 people lost their lives, most of them Italian guest workers who were housed in barracks directly in the danger zone.

The Mattmark disaster had far-reaching political and social consequences. It triggered an intense debate about occupational safety, the responsibility of builders and the protection of foreign workers.

1963 - Airplane collision near Dürrenäsch AG

On September 4, 1963, a fully occupied Swissair Caravelle crashed near Dürrenäsch a few minutes after take-off, around 35 kilometers from Zurich. All 80 occupants were killed. 43 of the victims were from the small village of Humlikon, which lost around a fifth of its population in one fell swoop.

1951 - The winter of avalanches

The winter of 1951 is considered one of the worst in Swiss history. 98 people lost their lives throughout Switzerland. Exceptional snowfall and rapid weather changes led to a sharp increase in the risk of avalanches. Numerous villages were affected, traffic routes were blocked and parts of the infrastructure were destroyed. Alpine villages such as Airolo were particularly affected. The disaster leads to the systematic expansion of the avalanche warning service and new protective structures.

1947 - Explosion at the Mitholz ammunition depot

The DDPS recovered hundreds of kilograms of ammunition from the Mitholz valley floor. (archive picture) Picture: sda

On December 19, an underground army ammunition depot explodes. Nine people die and the village is largely destroyed. Some of the 7,000 gross tons of stored ammunition exploded, and the effects of the disaster are still being felt today: According to estimates by experts, up to 3,500 gross tons of ammunition with several hundred tons of explosives can still be found in the collapsed parts of the facility and in the cone of rubble. Decades later, uncleared munitions lead to evacuations and fundamental political decisions.

The ammunition depot is now to be cleared by 2040 and Mitholz will then be revitalized.