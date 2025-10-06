The situation on the Grimsel Pass is foggy and snow-covered on Monday morning. meteoblue.com

Winter has made an early guest appearance in the Alps: Several Swiss passes are closed due to snowfall - at the start of the fall vacations, of all times. Furka, Grimsel, Nufenen and Susten are particularly affected.

Samuel Walder

The first snow fell in the mountains on Monday night - according to Meteonews, flakes fell from around 1500 meters.

Four major Alpine passes are currently closed due to the snowfall: Furka, Grimsel, Nufenen and Susten. The Ächerli and Pragel passes are also impassable.

The Gotthard Pass remains open; there is only a thin layer of snow in Airolo.

As beautiful as a snow-covered mountain can be, it's no fun on the roads. According to "Meteonews", it will be very cloudy on Monday and partly wet in the morning, especially in the foothills of the Alps. Flakes are expected from 1500 meters. The rest of the week should then be dry.

However, the snow may now put a spanner in the works, especially for those heading off on their autumn vacation. As the TCS reports, four of the major passes are closed due to snowfall.

The Furka Pass (2429 meters), the Grimsel Pass (2164 meters), the Nufenen Pass (2478 meters) and the Susten Pass (2234 meters) are closed. Even those who want to cross the Ächerli Pass (1457 meters) or the Pragel Pass (1558 meters) have to take a detour.

There is also snow in Airolo on Monday morning. swisswebcams.ch

The Gotthard Pass is still passable. In Airolo, a webcam shows a thin layer of snow next to the roadway on Monday morning. The tunnel is still open. No traffic jams are expected on Monday morning, as a look at the Gotthard traffic page shows.