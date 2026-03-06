Star architects Herzog & de Meuron are remodeling the UBS headquarters on Paradeplatz. Keystone

UBS wants to rid Zurich's Paradeplatz of its sober image. It is now clear which tenants will move into the renovated UBS headquarters.

The new tenants include the Matsuhisa restaurant by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa and other eateries such as Bleachers Pub and Matcha Club.

In addition, several stores and a Swiss "Experience Hub" will move in, while around 4,000 UBS employees will work around Paradeplatz in future, bringing more life to the district. Show more

UBS wants to revitalize Zurich's Paradeplatz. With restaurants and new stores, the currently rather cool traffic junction is to become more open and attractive.

To this end, the major bank is working with star architects Herzog & de Meuron to renovate its building at Paradeplatz 6. As reported by the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", new tenants are set to move in from the second half of 2027.

These include the internationally renowned restaurant Matsuhisa by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, which serves Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine. Other eateries include the Bleachers Pub by Zurich restaurateur Yves Spink and the Matcha Club.

Customer teams are also set to move to Paradeplatz

According to the report, several stores are also moving in - including the Italian fashion labels Sease and Eleventy and the French furniture manufacturer Roche Bobois. The airline Swiss is also planning an "Experience Hub". A "wellbeing studio" from Artes is also planned for the basement.

The rents are not publicly known. According to the NZZ, they are below the approximately CHF 10,000 per square meter that is customary in prime locations on Bahnhofstrasse, but are in line with the market.

At the same time, UBS is relocating several client teams to Paradeplatz, according to the report. Around 4,000 employees will work in the buildings around the square in future - bringing additional life to the district.

