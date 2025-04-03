There is still a lot of guesswork going on, but one thing is certain: Donald Trump's tariff rage is hitting Switzerland hard. Some companies are likely to be hit particularly hard.

From next Wednesday, Swiss exports to the USA will be subject to a tariff of 31 or 32 percent.

However, the specific impact on the affected sectors is not yet clear. Basically, Swiss companies that do not produce in the USA itself but export there will be affected. Show more

Stock markets are plummeting, economists believe the economy is being slowed down and inflation is being fueled globally. Donald Trump's huge tariff package is bad news all round - for consumers and companies.

The US government is imposing tariffs of 10% across the board on imports from all countries. In addition, a complex mechanism provides for much higher tariffs for many countries: 31 or 32 percent are to apply to Switzerland from next Wednesday, depending on the documentation.

What specific impact will this have on the Swiss economy? Which companies will be affected? What will happen to consumers and the labor market? The answers to the most important questions about Trump's tariff hammer.

Which Swiss products and companies are particularly affected?

Important export products such as machinery, watches and agricultural goods are affected by the additional tariffs. However, the specific impact on the affected sectors is not yet clear. Basically, Swiss companies that do not produce in the USA itself but export there will be affected. Specific scenarios are already conceivable for some manufacturers.

Logitech

As the Tages-Anzeiger writes, the new Trump tariffs are hitting the western Swiss electronics manufacturer Logitech particularly hard. Share prices have fallen by up to 15 percent in the meantime. Logitech mainly produces in Asia and exports to the USA from there.

Watch manufacturers

Swatch, Breitling and Co. produce in Switzerland, and the new tariffs will make their watches considerably more expensive for consumers in the USA. Even if the bosses in the "Tages-Anzeiger" appear relaxed, experts are alarmed. "In the current situation, this decision could have dramatic consequences for the Swiss watch industry," Pierre-Yves Donzé from the University of Osaka is quoted as saying. The USA is the most important sales market for the industry since sales in China have collapsed.

Exclusive luxury brands have less to worry about: they could compensate for part of the tariffs with their often high margins and pass on another part to buyers. However, manufacturers in the middle and lower price segments do not have this option.

Nespresso

The Nestlé subsidiary's coffee capsules are produced exclusively in Switzerland. The new tariffs will have a noticeable impact on retail prices. Nespresso did not want to answer a question from "Blick" as to whether it was now considering moving part of its production to the USA.

Lindt & Sprüngli

The chocolate giant is in luck: Lindt & Sprüngli also produces 95 percent of the chocolate sold in the USA there. The Zurich-based group operates five local production sites.

For many Swiss companies, the new US tariffs are pure cheese. KEYSTONE

Victorinox

The tariffs are a hardship for the pocket knife manufacturer Victorinox. 20 percent of its foreign sales are made in the USA. A relocation of production is out of the question, otherwise the brand essence "Made in Switzerland" would be lost, CEO Carl Elsener told "Blick". The company must now examine to what extent price adjustments are possible without scaring off customers.

Sneaker company On

On has been hit even harder: the Swiss sneaker manufacturer mainly produces in Vietnam and exports to the USA from there. The Trump tariffs for Vietnam are no higher than those for Switzerland: they are 46%. It is not possible to relocate the production facilities to the USA: on the one hand, because it would take up to ten years, and on the other, because the US labor costs would make the shoes unaffordable. The On share price fell by 13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Swiss cheese

Appenzeller and Co. are likely to become a luxury food in the USA. The announced tariffs will make cheese noticeably more expensive for consumers. The organization Switzerland Cheese Marketing fears a strong impact on competitiveness. The tariffs will "certainly make exports to the USA much more difficult."

What measures can Swiss companies take in response?

Stefan Legge, an economist at the University of St. Gallen, describes three scenarios in "20 Minuten". Swiss companies could simply accept the losses for a certain period of time in the hope that a solution to the customs dispute can be found.

The second option would be to simply pass the tariffs on to US consumers. However, this would only work for expensive luxury products.

That leaves approach number three: outsourcing production from Switzerland - to countries with lower tariffs. But Legge warns: "If companies move production away from Switzerland and abroad, Swiss jobs will be lost".

What should the pharmaceutical industry fear?

So far, there are no signs that the pharmaceutical industry, Switzerland's most important export sector, could also be affected by tariffs.

Donald Trump is demanding 31% import duties on Swiss products from next Wednesday. KEYSTONE

What do the tariffs mean for economic growth in Switzerland?

Eric Scheidegger, Chief Economist of the Swiss Confederation, does not expect a sharp economic downturn in Switzerland due to the announced US tariffs. However, the additional tariffs would come at an unfavorable time for industry. Countermeasures from trading partners such as the EU and China are also difficult to classify.

How is the Swiss stock market reacting?

With a dip: the overall SMI market fell by around 1.5 percent at the opening. At the close of trading, it was down 2.45 percent. The Asian stock markets fell even more sharply, while the European markets lost just as much as here in Switzerland.

