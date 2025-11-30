2.55 p.m.

The city of Bern and the 34-soul village of Schelten in the Bernese Jura are the only Swiss municipalities so far to have said yes to the Juso inheritance tax initiative. According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the approval rate in the city of Bern was 50.7 percent.

In Schelten BE, ten voters approved the initiative, while eight rejected it. This results in an even higher approval rate of 55.6 percent. Bern and Schelten are the only municipalities in Switzerland to have said yes to the "For a future" initiative shortly before the final result.

There was a narrow Yes vote in Bern. blue News

There was a stalemate in Les Enfers in the Jura, where 23 voters rejected and 23 approved the initiative. In around a dozen municipalities in Bern and western Switzerland - including Lausanne, Vevey VD, Fribourg and Biel BE - there was a Yes vote of over forty percent.

The vast majority of the more than 2,000 municipalities in Switzerland clearly said no to a national inheritance tax in favor of the climate. There were no Yes votes at all in Seehof BE, Berken BE, Riemenstalden SZ, Zwischbergen VS and Bister VS. Across Switzerland, around 80 percent of voters rejected the Juso initiative.