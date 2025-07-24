Lac de Moiry is located in a potential hazard area: a rockfall on the Sorebois ridge could trigger a flood wave in the reservoir. IMAGO/imagebroker

Several reservoirs in the canton of Valais are at risk from potential rockfalls. A study shows the impact that the fall of millions of cubic meters of rock would have.

Andreas Fischer

At 285 meters, it is the highest structure in Switzerland and was hit by a rockfall two weeks ago: Although the Grande Dixence dam remained standing, the event showed how vulnerable Alpine infrastructure is to climate change: the permafrost is thawing and slopes are becoming unstable. If masses of rock start to slide, there is a risk to life, limb and buildings.

In Grande Dixence, the effects of the rockslide were not very serious. However, Lac des Dix is not the only reservoir in Switzerland that is acutely threatened by rockfalls. In Valais alone, seven reservoirs are located in the potential catchment area of landslides, as a study commissioned by the canton and the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) shows, from which the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper quotes.

A research team led by the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) identified 89 unstable rock faces in the study. The areas at risk include not only settlements, but also lakes.

Complete burial threatens

Three of these lakes are used to produce electricity. The largest of these is the Moiry reservoir in the Val d'Anniviers. It is located in the danger zone of the Sorebois ridge, from which, according to geologists, more than one million cubic meters of rock could break off - and trigger a flood wave in the reservoir.

From the eastern side of the Wängerhorn, 168,000 cubic meters of rock could break off and spill an area the size of five football pitches into Lake Turtmann. Up to 3.6 million cubic meters of rock could break away from the slope of the Vordere Helse in the Lengtal near Binn. That is more than half the volume of the landslide in Blatten.

If this were to happen, the Chummibort reservoir would be completely buried. This would affect one of the 16 hydropower projects that are to be expanded as part of the new Electricity Act, as the Tages-Anzeiger notes.

In addition to the large reservoirs, small reservoirs would also be affected. These include the Zermeiggern equalization reservoir in the Saas Valley and Lake Märetschi near Leuk.

New study should provide more clarity

So far, the findings of the study have not been passed on to the operators of the reservoirs. According to Raphaël Mayoraz, head of the cantonal Natural Hazards Office, the "accuracy and reliability of the study is not sufficient". It should therefore not be used as a risk management tool.

However, in a second project phase currently underway, new criteria will be incorporated, more modern models will be calculated and on-site inspections will be carried out. This should take place by the end of 2026. Only then will municipalities and operators be informed.