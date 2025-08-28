Last year, Emma and Noah were the most common baby names in Switzerland. (Archive image) sda

The latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office also confirm a clear trend in 2024: the most popular first names and surnames in Switzerland remain virtually unchanged, including baby names.

Lea Oetiker

Every year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) publishes an overview of the most popular first names in Switzerland - for both women and men.

In 2023, the frontrunners were Maria and Daniel. And the ranking will not change in 2024 either.

Not only the first names, but also the surnames are evaluated by the Bfs. In 2023, Müller topped the rankings, followed by Meier and Schmid. Despite this top position, however, only around 53,000 people bear the name Müller - this corresponds to just 0.6 percent of the permanent resident population in Switzerland.

Müller, Meier and Schmid will also occupy the top three positions in 2024.

According to the Bfs, the variety of names in Switzerland is enormous, with over half a million different surnames in total, with different spellings counted separately.

78,256 babies were born in Switzerland in 2024

Last year, 78,256 babies were born in Switzerland. Here, too, the most popular first name was analyzed - and here, too, the top three ranks remain unchanged.

Noah, Liam and Matteo once again took the top three places. Bundesamt für Statistik

For boys, it is Noah, followed by Liam and Matteo. Emma took first place in the girls' category, followed by Mia and Sofia.

Emma, Mia and Sofia have been the frontrunners for years. Bundesamt für Statistik

The boy's name Noah, which was already at the top of the popularity list in 2010, 2011, from 2013 to 2017 and again from 2021 to 2023, was able to secure the top position again in 2024.

Among girls' names, Emma once again took first place, displacing Mia. Emma was already the most popular girls' name in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2022.