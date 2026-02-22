A friend of the Morettis is now speaking out in defense of the bar operators. KEYSTONE

While the trial into the Crans-Montana fire disaster is ongoing, a close friend of Jacques Moretti has spoken out. He stands by the bar operator - and speaks of a "terrible" accident that nobody caused on purpose.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, a close friend of Jacques Moretti publicly backs the bar owner and emphasizes that the act was not intentional.

The friend confirms earlier financial support for the reconstruction of the bar, but rejects rumors that he paid the bail of 400,000 francs.

As the trial continues, Moretti's lawyer refers to the secrecy of the investigation and warns against speculation about his private life. Show more

A close friend of Jacques Moretti is now speaking out in the midst of the turbulent court case surrounding the Crans-Montana fire disaster. Gilles, who has known the bar owner since the 2000s, continues to stand by him - despite the tragedy that left 41 people dead.

As RTS reports, Moretti and Gilles were both previously active in the milieu. Gilles ran an escort website for almost 20 years, which he sold in 2022. When Moretti was convicted of pimping in 2008, Gilles was a close contact. He was not prosecuted at the time.

In an interview with the Tagesanzeiger newspaper, Gilles describes their connection as follows: "When you meet again, it's as if time has never passed."

41 dead - many of them minors

Gilles calls what happened in the bar "Le Constellation" on New Year's Eve "terrible". The fire claimed the lives of 41 people, many of them minors. Over a hundred others were injured, some of them seriously.

"I'm a father myself," he says. "Nobody is made to survive their own child."

Despite everything, he defends Moretti and his wife: "But, my God, they didn't do it on purpose. I dread the moment when I see him and his wife again. They are devastated. I don't know how anyone can live with that."

Financial support - but no bail in the millions

Gilles also had a direct connection to the disaster bar: he lent the couple "less than 30,000 francs" for the renovation, as he confirms. The money was paid back. If the Morettis had taken over the bar, they would have had hardly any funds and would have had to rely on help from relatives and friends.

After a deposit of 400,000 francs was paid by an unknown person, rumors circulated that Gilles had paid this sum. He firmly rejects this: "I am not a billionaire."

An invitation to the birthday of the Morettis' eldest son shows that the relationship is still close.

Lawyer remains silent - "does not contribute to finding the truth"

Moretti's lawyer Patrick Michod did not want to comment on Gilles' statements to the Tagesanzeiger. Firstly out of respect for the confidentiality of the investigation, and secondly "because these points have no connection with the facts of the case and in no way contribute to establishing the truth".

Information from his client's private life would only "fuel anger and tensions".