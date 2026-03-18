A police emergency vehicle is parked at the valley station of the Titlis cable car in Engelberg. KEYSTONE

A gondola crashed in Engelberg OW on Wednesday morning and tumbled down the slope. Eyewitnesses report.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A gondola crashed and overturned several times in Engelberg OW on Wednesday morning.

An eyewitness reported strong winds and attempts at resuscitation on site.

According to the Titlis mountain railroads, the evacuation of the passengers who are still trapped is currently underway. Show more

A gondola crashed in Engelberg OW on Wednesday morning. Videos from eyewitnesses, which were leaked to "20 Minuten" and "Blick", show the incident. They show the gondola overturning several times as it rolls down a snow-covered slope.

"They must have tried to resuscitate one person for 30 minutes," an eyewitness told Blick. "There was a strong wind. Then there was a jolt and the rope moved," he said, describing the course of the accident. In the end, the cabin crashed.

An eyewitness told "20 Minuten" that an announcement was made over the loudspeakers that all passengers in the gondolas were safe and that it would take a little longer. People should remain calm.

In the meantime, the reader continued, there were cable car employees on almost every mast, apparently busy with preparations for the evacuation of the trapped passengers. A spokeswoman for Bergbahnen Titlis confirmed to "20 Minuten" shortly before 2 p.m. that the evacuation of the gondola passengers was now underway.

At 3 p.m., the police announced that one person had died in the accident.