Older people are stuck with too much living space and refuse to move out—so the criticism goes. But examples show that some homeowners would have handed their homes over to families long ago, yet can’t find buyers despite the housing shortage.

House too big, village too remote They want to make room for families—but nobody wants their houses

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two homeowners want to sell their large homes in the countryside but can’t find buyers, even after listing them for a long time.

They cite the rural location, high prices, and large lots as reasons that deter many prospective buyers.

Experts still see demand for home ownership, but sales are taking longer than before and often fall through due to high financing hurdles.

Anyone walking through the village of Eptingen, with its population of 600, is greeted by strangers. On sunny days, people sit in their gardens, and cyclists stop at the village restaurant to refill their water bottles. “Here, the world is still in order,” says Peggy Sixt about the village in the Basel-Landschaft region, where she moved a good eight years ago. At the time, she and her husband were looking for a retreat—rural, quiet, just for themselves and their two dogs. Eptingen, a ten-minute drive from Sissach, twenty from Olten, and fifty from Basel, is exactly that.

But today, they’d rather live somewhere else. Not because Eptingen isn’t beautiful anymore, Sixt says, but because they want to move out of Switzerland. If only it weren’t for their house, for which they simply can’t find any buyers. For nine months, the 56-year-old and her husband have been trying to sell their semi-detached house. 4.5 rooms, 164 square meters, 337 square meters of land—originally listed for 850,000 francs, now reduced to 825,000. So far, without success.

“Older People Have an Abundance of Living Space,” read the headline in blue News

And this despite the fact that there has been a housing shortage in Switzerland for years —and despite the fact that Sixt wants to do exactly what many are calling for: free up her home for people who need the space.

According to the Helvetia Housing Report by Sotomo from April 2026, about one-third of people over 55 live in an underutilized apartment—that is, with significantly more rooms than people in the household. According to the study, this is primarily due to home ownership: it reduces the likelihood of moving by 64 percent compared to renters—not because it wouldn’t be financially worthwhile, but because a home in Switzerland is considered a “buy for life.”

When this age group moves out and new residents move in, the proportion of families among residents rises from 12 to 36 percent. So the demand is there—it’s just that the living space isn’t available. “Older people have living space in abundance—young people pay the price,” read the headline in blue News.

“In our view, this sweeping generalization falls short,” Peggy Sixt wrote to blue News. Image: blue News/Noemi Hüsser

Readers promptly voiced their objections: Homeowners spoke up, saying that such a headline was unfair. They added that they would move if they could sell their homes. But that is precisely where the problem lies. Peggy Sixt also weighed in. “In our view, this sweeping generalization falls short,” she wrote to the editorial staff.

Sixt and her husband would be willing to leave. In Namibia, where they want to go, everything is ready. Only the house still needs to be sold. According to Sixt, there have been a few interested buyers—but they all backed out. The reason was the same for most of them: Eptingen is too remote.

Sixt doesn’t quite understand this: She believes there are attractive locations outside the major urban centers as well—and that people should consider them more often when looking for a home. Eptingen is close to nature, easily accessible, and offers good value for money compared to areas near the city.

The 61-year-old Ruth Käser* feels much the same way as Sixt; she and her husband are looking to sell a house in a rural community in northeastern Switzerland. Ruth Käser is not her real name, but she fears that media coverage could make selling her house even more difficult, which is why she wishes to remain anonymous.

“It’s frustrating and stressful,” she tells blue News. Especially because the Käser family has been paying some expenses twice for nearly a year now. “Our real estate agent recommended that we find an apartment as quickly as possible back then, since he thought the sale would go through quickly.”

The Käser family moved into a rental apartment, but the sale of their house didn’t go quickly at all. The house has now been vacant for about 11 months. The costs for insurance, electricity, and water keep piling up.

«It would make much more sense if a family were living there» Ruth Käser*

The house was originally listed at 1,895,000 francs. It features 6.5 rooms, 256 square meters of living space, a 945-square-meter lot, and an additional 2.5-room granny flat. In the meantime, the price has already been lowered three times, to 1,590,000 Swiss francs.

Moving back into the house just so it wouldn’t stand empty is out of the question for the Käsers: the property is too large, they can no longer tend to the garden—and they’ve already given away most of their furniture so they could move into a smaller apartment. “In any case, it would make much more sense for a family to live there,” says Käser. But their own children don’t want to take over the house: they live too far away or already have a house of their own.

Käser has also given some thought to why the sale isn’t working out: The house is simply too big and too expensive, he says. A large garden isn’t for everyone—people who don’t have the time or money for a gardener are put off. And the country-style design with lots of wood doesn’t appeal to everyone either.

In the countryside, it takes more patience and commitment

So do we need to frame the question differently? Isn’t the problem with the housing shortage not the unwillingness of older people to give up their homes—but rather that there’s simply hardly any demand for these homes? Especially in rural areas?

Rolf Wirnsberger, a real estate expert and agent at Remax, says: Yes and no. Demand is definitely there—it just often takes longer to sell a property because fewer people are active in the real estate market. The numbers back this up: According to an analysis by ImmoScout24, single-family homes remained listed for an average of 79 days across Switzerland between July 2024 and June 2025. In 2022–23, that figure was just 66 days.

Anyone looking to sell a property in the countryside needs even more patience and dedication, says Wirnsberger. “Buyers are paying more attention to the local infrastructure—for example, stores or public transportation. That wasn’t as much the case in the past, when the positive aspects of country life outweighed everything else.”

In the village of Eptingen, with its 600 residents, everything is still fine, says Peggy Sixt. Photo: blue News/Noemi Hüsser

But it’s not just about the location: Financing is also an obstacle for potential buyers, regardless of where the property is located, according to Wirnsberger.

Anyone who wants to buy a home in Switzerland has to earn quite a lot. Banks require at least 20 percent down payment and assess what’s known as affordability: Annual housing costs (mortgage payments, interest, and maintenance) may not exceed one-third of gross income—calculated not using the current market interest rate, but a notional interest rate of five percent. The bottom line is that a house worth one million francs requires a gross income of at least around 150,000 francs per year.

«We’re in no rush» Peggy Sixt

According to Wirnsberger, this rate is simply no longer in line with reality. “Over the past 25 years, we’ve been hovering around one to two percent. It would take an extraordinary turn of events for it to rise back to five percent.” This hypothetical rate excludes many people who could actually afford the house at the real interest rate. Wirnsberger believes an adjustment is necessary. Raiffeisenbank attempted this in 2019—but withdrew the proposal after objections from FINMA.

Peggy Sixt has no influence over such market conditions—so she continues to wait. “We’re not putting any pressure on ourselves,” she says. She has already turned down prospective buyers who offered a significantly lower price. “You put a lot into a house like this, after all, so you can’t just accept any price,” says Sixt.

So anyone wondering why older people don’t let go of their homes will discover a truth that lies somewhere in between: there are people who stay put even though they’ve long had more space than they need. But Sixt and Käser show that there are also those who would have been ready to pass on their home long ago. And yet they’re stuck. Because no one is buying. Because the financing isn’t right. Because the house is too big, too far away, or too expensive.

* Name changed

More videos from this section