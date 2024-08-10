Former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam is contesting the acquittal of his ex-housekeeper. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

Former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam has announced on Instagram that he is appealing against the acquittal of his former housekeeper.

SDA

Former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam has announced on Instagram that he will appeal against the acquittal of his former housekeeper. In his opinion, the verdict was wrong.

On August 6, the Meilen District Court acquitted a former housekeeper of the former Credit Suisse CEO of the charge of coercion.

In an e-mail to Thiam, the woman had demanded 587,000 francs. She offered to settle their differences with him. Otherwise, she would inform the trade unions and the International Olympic Committee, of which Thiam was already a member at the time.

Thiam wrote on Instagram that he had been implicitly threatened with damage to his reputation in connection with the demand for a considerable sum of money. Despite the evidence presented, the court acquitted his ex-employee.

Working conditions as the trigger

The judge justified the acquittal by stating that coercion requires the threat of a serious disadvantage. She recalled that the banker had previously received "bad press" for shadowing two top managers.

According to the judge, it was unlikely that the possible disclosure of poor working conditions in his private life would have led him to pay over half a million francs to a domestic worker.

The now 43-year-old Romanian woman had worked for Thiam as a domestic worker for around six years, initially in London and later, at his request, from 2015 also in Switzerland, where Thiam was CEO of the former major bank Credit Suisse until 2020.

In court, the woman spoke of miserable working conditions and agreements that had not been adhered to.

SDA