More control, compulsory condoms, tougher penalties: stricter rules are to be introduced for prostitution. A ban on buying sex is also being discussed again. But there is resistance to this demand - in the feminist camp.

Politically, however, the issue of prostitution is a side note - so far. Because the political center is exerting pressure. "Only a few people prostitute themselves voluntarily," Christina Bachmann-Roth, president of the women's section of the centrist party, is quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

One in five adult Swiss men buys sex at least once a year from one of 20,000 people - mainly women - who work in the trade, writes the Tages-Anzeiger, citing estimates from specialist agencies. Numerous studies have shown that women work under precarious conditions, experience violence and are exposed to human trafficking and forced prostitution.

Those who buy sex should take responsibility

The Mitte women want to stand up for sex workers and have therefore adopted a policy paper. They want prostitutes to have easier access to healthcare and pensions. In addition, women who want to get out should be supported by the state.

On the other hand, the centrist women are also holding sex buyers and brothels more accountable. Specifically, they want buyers to be obliged to check the age and working environment of women, including residence and work permits.

If they suspect that the women are working under duress, they should report this to the police. A condom requirement is also planned, as well as a ban on buying sex outside the "prostitution zones". Penalties will be imposed if these requirements are not met.

The women's section of the Center Party is not alone in its demands. Other parties are also mobilizing against the conditions in prostitution. Representatives of several parties, including the GLP, SP and EVP, from various cantons have joined forces to form the "Pro Reform" alliance. Their demand goes even further: they are calling for a general ban on buying sex, which already exists in some European countries.

Heated debate about a sex purchase ban

However, the Nordic model, which was introduced in Sweden 26 years ago, goes too far for the center. The aim there is to regulate, but not ban, and find a kind of Swiss way of dealing with prostitution.

A general ban on buying sex was last defeated in the National Council in 2022. Opponents of a ban argue that this would push the sex trade into illegality and make it even riskier for women. Two views of feminists clash in the debate.

On the one hand, there is the mantra "No money for the female body" - on the other hand, sex work is seen as a job like any other to earn a living, which should be destigmatized and regulated.

No matter how different the positions are and how heated the discussions are: For Olivia Frei, Managing Director of the Frauenzentrale Zürich and advocate of a ban on buying sex, the first thing that is important is that something happens in the middle of society. If broader circles now talk about prostitution, the issue will not remain a blind spot in society.