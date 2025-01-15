Are these the successors to Viola Amherd? The President of Switzerland's centrist party, Gerhard Pfister, is stepping down in the summer. He has now announced that he will not be taking over from Viola Amherd. Image: sda Benedikt Würth has been a member of the Council of States since 2019. He was considered the top favorite - but on 17 January he withdrew. Image: sda Heidi Zgraggen was considered a promising candidate - but she doesn't want to. Image: KEYSTONE Martin Candinas is also not interested in becoming a member of the Federal Council. Image: sda Pirmin Bischof has been a member of the Council of States since 2011. But he does not want to be a member of the Federal Council. Image: KEYSTONE Isabelle Chassot has been a member of the Council of States since 2021. She was previously Director of the Federal Office of Culture from 2012 to 2021. In her political work, she is particularly committed to cultural policy, education and social integration. She has since announced that she will not be standing as a candidate. Image: sda Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger has been a Member of the Council of States for the Canton of Lucerne since 2019. She was a member of the National Council from 2015 to 2019. In her political work, she is particularly committed to a comprehensive education system, a sustainable tax policy, strengthening the welfare state and a balanced asylum and migration policy. Image: KEYSTONE Philipp Matthias Bregy has announced that he is not currently interested in running for the Federal Council, but is interested in the party presidency. Image: Keystone Are these the successors to Viola Amherd? The President of Switzerland's centrist party, Gerhard Pfister, is stepping down in the summer. He has now announced that he will not be taking over from Viola Amherd. Image: sda Benedikt Würth has been a member of the Council of States since 2019. He was considered the top favorite - but on 17 January he withdrew. Image: sda Heidi Zgraggen was considered a promising candidate - but she doesn't want to. Image: KEYSTONE Martin Candinas is also not interested in becoming a member of the Federal Council. Image: sda Pirmin Bischof has been a member of the Council of States since 2011. But he does not want to be a member of the Federal Council. Image: KEYSTONE Isabelle Chassot has been a member of the Council of States since 2021. She was previously Director of the Federal Office of Culture from 2012 to 2021. In her political work, she is particularly committed to cultural policy, education and social integration. She has since announced that she will not be standing as a candidate. Image: sda Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger has been a Member of the Council of States for the Canton of Lucerne since 2019. She was a member of the National Council from 2015 to 2019. In her political work, she is particularly committed to a comprehensive education system, a sustainable tax policy, strengthening the welfare state and a balanced asylum and migration policy. Image: KEYSTONE Philipp Matthias Bregy has announced that he is not currently interested in running for the Federal Council, but is interested in the party presidency. Image: Keystone

After Viola Amherd announced her resignation, the carousel of candidates is spinning. These politicians could take over her office.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Viola Amherd has surprisingly announced her resignation from the Federal Council at the end of March 2025.

Now the question arises: who could succeed her?

Political scientist Sarah Bütikofer explains to blue News who could be a candidate. Show more

A bang in Bern: Viola Amherd has unexpectedly announced her resignation. The centrist Federal Councillor will leave office at the end of March 2025. Who could be her successor?

Three people are at the forefront: Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger (60)

Heidi Z'graggen (58)

Pirmin Bischof (65) Show more

Canceled: Gerhard Pfister

Gerhard Pfister announced his resignation as leader of the Center Party at the beginning of the year. It is an open secret that he has ambitions for a seat on the Federal Council. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would not be running to succeed Federal Councillor Viola Amherd.

In an interview, he said that he had naturally wondered whether he would be able to run for the office. "And with all modesty: I would trust myself to do the job." But he also asked himself whether the office suited him. And he came to the conclusion: no.

Canceled: Matthias Bregy

The Valais National Councillor and leader of the Center Party, Philipp Matthias Bregy, has also decided against running for office. In an interview with the "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper, however, the Valais native expressed his interest in the party presidency.

Canceled: Benedikt Würth

Benedikt Würth has also withdrawn. The St. Gallen Councillor of States (56) was considered one of the top favorites. He was said to have great ambitions. Würth withdrew from the race on January 17. "Becoming a Federal Councillor is no longer in my life plans," he told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked.

"The subject is off the table for me. I feel extremely comfortable in my current political and professional duties and will continue to pursue them with great commitment. I will therefore not be standing for the vacant seat on the Federal Council."

He has decided that running for the Federal Council is "not an option for him at the moment", says Bregy. He will only experience the first years of his eight and three-year-old children's lives once.

Canceled: Martin Candinas

Martin Candinas was at the forefront of the race for the office of Federal Councillor following the withdrawal of his colleagues. But the Graubünden National Councillor wants nothing to do with it. The father of three wrote in a statement that he needs the freedom to focus on his work and, in particular, his family.

He wants to devote himself to his current tasks. He remains committed to his family and the people who elected him to the National Council and his various mandates.

Canceled: Heidi Z'graggen

Heidi Z'graggen has also decided not to run for the Federal Council. "My commitment and my full energy are dedicated to the concerns of the canton of Uri, the mountain regions and Switzerland as a whole," she wrote in a press release. She is happy in her position as a member of the Council of States and is looking forward to "continuing to work for our country with conviction and commitment in the future."

Z'graggen wanted to become a member of the Federal Council six years ago, but lost out to Viola Amherd.

Thinking it over: Christophe Darbellay

Valais State Councillor Christophe Darbellay can imagine running to succeed Viola Amherd in the Federal Council. "I'm seriously thinking about it", he told the Valais daily newspaper "Le Nouvelliste" on Monday.

He will take his time to consider a candidacy and discuss it with his party and his family, Darbellay continued in the newspaper interview. However, the centrist politician is maintaining his candidacy for a third term in the Valais cantonal government next 2 March for the time being.

"Contrary to what many people say, becoming a federal councillor was never a goal in itself," Darbellay continued. The timing was not ideal. However, he believes that you have to seize an opportunity when it presents itself.

These candidates are still in the running

When asked by blue News, political scientist Sarah Bütikofer explained that Isabelle Chassot would be a candidate because she "has made a name for herself as PUK president." In the meantime, however, Chassot has already withdrawn.

The political scientist brings Andrea Gmür into play as another promising candidate. The Member of the Council of States for the Canton of Lucerne was a member of the National Council from 2015 to 2019.

"He represents a new generation"

Pirmin Bischoff, a member of the Council of States from Solothurn, is still a possibility. In terms of age, however, he is at the upper limit.

