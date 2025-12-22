This is what the "Elysium" high-rise that could one day stand in Zurich looks like. Visualisierung: Studioforma

An architecture firm wants to break records with a 240-metre tower on Zurich's Hardbrücke. These are the details of the project.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich-based architecture firm Studioforma has presented "Elysium", a study for the tallest building in Switzerland.

It comprises a 240-metre-high, multifunctional tower with apartments, a hotel, stores and cultural spaces.

The tower is intended to function as a "vertical neighborhood" - with one third affordable apartments. Show more

A high-rise that wants it all: housing, living, culture, nature. Zurich-based architecture firm Studioforma presents "Elysium", a vision for the tallest building in Switzerland. The tower is to measure 240 meters - higher than the Prime Tower. It is not yet a construction project, but a study. But one that is likely to spark discussion.

The plan is for a "vertical neighborhood" with 612 apartments. A third of these are to be affordable. There will also be a five-star hotel (floors 9 to 20), stores, cultural spaces and large communal areas. The aim: to stack a district up high - in the middle of a traffic junction near Hardbrücke.

The ecological aspirations are striking. Wood plays a central role, with green terraces running through the tower. According to Studioforma, this could save around 3100 tons of CO₂. At the same time, the building should absorb as much CO₂ and produce as much oxygen annually as a forest with an area of 23,000 square meters.

A bridge connects the tower with the area in front of it. Visualisierung: Studioforma

Amphitheater under the bridge

Another eye-catcher: the "Mantis" pedestrian bridge. It connects the area with the tower up to the 12th floor - an open-air amphitheater with 1256 seats is being built underneath.

For Studioforma, one thing is clear: it's not about setting records. "The focus is not on height, but on better construction," co-founder Alex Leuzinger is quoted as saying in a press release. Elysium aims to show how cities can grow without losing their human side.

Whether Zurich will really aim that high one day remains to be seen. One thing is clear: this vision will not be overlooked any time soon.