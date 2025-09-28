Monday, September 29, 6.58 a.m.

Women said no to the e-ID and academics were clearly in favor

The majority of Swiss women have rejected the e-ID law. According to a follow-up survey published on Monday by the Leewas Institute on behalf of "20 Minuten" and Tamedia, only 46 percent of women voted in favor of the introduction of electronic ID cards - compared to 55 percent of men.

According to the survey, educational qualifications also played a key role. The E-ID Act, which was passed on Sunday with a narrow yes vote of 50.4%, was particularly popular among people with a university or university of applied sciences degree: 69% of this group said they voted yes. Among people with vocational training, only 44% supported the proposal.

On the second topic of the Sunday vote, the abolition of the imputed rental value, age and income were the main deciding factors. Overall, 57.7% of voters approved the bill. According to the survey, the older and the higher-earning the respondents were, the more likely they were to support the abolition. However, younger people and those with lower incomes also voted in favor.

Of those surveyed with an income of up to CHF 4,000 per month, 55% voted in favor of abolishing the imputed rental value. In the income group above CHF 16,000 per month, 63 percent voted in favor. The proportion in favor was just as high among the over 65s. By contrast, approval was significantly lower among 18 to 34-year-olds (54%) and 35 to 49-year-olds (52%).

A total of 24,544 people from Switzerland took part in the follow-up survey between September 25 and 28. The statistical margin of error is 1.9 percentage points.