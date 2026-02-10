Experts generally advise caution and recommend more environmentally friendly or mechanical alternatives. Imago

An eco-product dominates the latest "Kassensturz" test: the Migros drain cleaner Nature Clean cleans the best - and shows that environmentally friendly products have long been able to keep up with chemical competitors.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ecological drain cleaner Nature Clean from Migros wins the "Kassensturz" test and beats conventional products.

Many competing cleaners only remove dirt incompletely and in some cases do not perform well.

Experts generally advise caution and recommend more environmentally friendly or mechanical alternatives. Show more

The SRF consumer magazine "Kassensturz" took a close look at ten commercially available drain cleaners. The result is surprising: the test winner is the ecological Migros drain cleaner Nature Clean with a score of 5, closely followed by Mellerus Abfluss Frei with a score of 4.8. Both received an overall rating of "good".

The winner of the Kassensturz test. Screenshot Migros

According to a laboratory expert quoted in the program, the result shows that environmentally friendly cleaners can keep up with conventional products for typical household soiling.

Behind the test winners were Rorax and Tandil (4.5 each), while W5, Sipuro and Flup achieved solid but unspectacular results of 4.3. Drano, Martec and Potz performed significantly worse, two of them with only 3.5 points and a rating of "unsatisfactory". Many of the products tested were unable to completely dissolve the artificially generated dirt.

Expert warns against drain cleaners

According to ecotoxicologist Cornelia Kienle, drain cleaners are among the most problematic household products of all. As she explains to "Kassensturz", these products contain highly corrosive substances that pose serious dangers if used incorrectly.

It is particularly risky to combine different cleaning agents. "If you have already treated a drain with an acidic bathroom cleaner and then add an alkaline drain cleaner, toxic chlorine gas can be produced," warns Kienle. This gas is highly toxic and can cause respiratory irritation or poisoning even in small quantities.

As drain cleaners also often contain strong alkaline solutions with very high pH values, the expert advises that they should only be used with protective gloves and goggles. If you want to be on the safe side, you can also use more environmentally friendly alternatives - such as conventional hand dishwashing liquid, household remedies like baking soda with vinegar or mechanical cleaning methods.

