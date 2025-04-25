There are 10,000 different four-digit numeric codes. Over 10 percent trust "1234". KEYSTONE

A study of over 216 million four-digit PIN codes shows which combinations are chosen particularly frequently and are therefore the easiest to crack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A study of 216 million four-digit PIN codes shows which combinations are used most frequently.

In first place is the combination 1234.

The more frequently a number combination is used as a code, the greater the probability that it will be cracked, as fraudsters use the most common PIN codes to crack accounts and cards. Show more

A recent analysis of over 216 million four-digit PIN codes reveals that many people rely on insecure combinations. This study, conducted by IT security expert Troy Hunt, is based on data from hacker attacks and data leaks, including from large companies such as Facebook and Linkedin, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

PIN codes are ubiquitous in everyday life, be it when unlocking your cell phone or when banking online. Despite the 10,000 possible combinations for four-digit codes, many people resort to easy-to-remember but insecure number sequences. Secret numbers with personal references, such as dates of birth, are particularly popular, making them easy for attackers to guess.

The top 3 are three old favorites

And that brings us to the most interesting question: Which four-digit code opens the most digital doors? In first place is the neat 1234 code, and by a very clear margin. Out of over 216 million codes evaluated, this sequence of numbers is represented more than 22 million times.

The second most common four-digit PIN is the handy 1111, which protects an account 3.4 million times in the data set analyzed. With 2.9 million entries, the equally memory-friendly combination 0000 comes in third place. There are two other combinations of four in the top ten that only contain one digit. And it comes as something of a surprise that 9999 only follows in 11th place.

Some use seemingly random sequences of numbers that form a pattern on the keyboard or lie next to each other: Therefore, for example, the secret code 2580 (9th place) is obvious, as a look at the usual keyboard arrangement of the digits shows.

Even a simple six-digit code is not secure

Verena Zimmermann, assistant professor at ETH Zurich, explains that people often have emotional connections to their PIN codes. However, security experts advise avoiding such patterns and instead using random sequences of numbers that can be generated online. Each code should also be unique.

Longer number sequences offer more security as the number of possible combinations is greater. However, since 12 percent of six-digit PIN codes are 123456, this security gain is relative. If a professional credit card thief were to steal 100 cards, the statistical average would be twelve cards with this code.

Zimmermann recommends using passwords instead of PINs wherever possible, as they offer a greater variety of characters. A four-digit password can consist of over 26 million combinations, while a four-digit numeric code only offers 10,000 possibilities.

And finally, the ranking of the 10 most commonly used four-digit numeric codes in Troy Hunt's dataset. You may also read it as a blacklist of four-digit codes.

Top ten four-digit codes 1234 - 10.52 percent

1111 - 1.57 percent

0000 - 1.33 percent

2020 - 0.52 percent

1122 - 0.48 percent

8888 - 0.39 percent

1212 - 0.33 percent

2222 - 0.31 percent

2580 - 0.29 percent

1990 - 0.28 percent Show more

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.