Digital paperwork instead of waiting rooms, stricter rules on CO₂ - and clear limits on automated driving for the time being: 2026 has several changes in store for drivers in Switzerland.

Since January 1, the registration of new vehicles has been much more digital because important vehicle data can be taken directly from EU databases.

License plates and vehicle registration documents are now only issued if any CO₂ sanction has been paid in full or the car has been assigned to a new vehicle fleet.

Automated driving functions may be used under certain conditions, but the responsibility remains with the driver - and approved systems are still rarely used in private transport.

With the turn of the year, more has changed for drivers in Switzerland than just the vignette: since January 1, 2026, several regulations have come into force that will have a noticeable impact on everyday life with cars - especially when it comes to registration and dealing with CO₂ penalties. What's more, although there is a lot of talk about automated driving, the reality remains much more sober.

New cars will be easier to register

Anyone who wants to register a new vehicle will benefit from a simplified process. Certificates of conformity can now be obtained electronically from European databases. The data flows directly into the traffic registration information system, which means that the agencies involved - such as dealers, insurers and road traffic authorities - are better networked.

The bottom line for many is: less paper, fewer manual intermediate steps, faster registration ready to drive.

No ID, no plate - when the CO₂ sanction is open

Things get tougher where vehicles have too high CO₂ values and are therefore subject to a penalty. Since January 1, the rule has been: pay first, then register. Vehicle registration documents and number plates are only issued once any CO₂ penalty has been paid in full - or if the vehicle is assigned to a new vehicle fleet.

This is particularly relevant for people who import vehicles themselves or buy them from smaller dealers: Anyone who underestimates the levy here or processes it too late will, in the worst case, be left with the car - but without license plates.

More systems in the car - but only with permission

Automated driving will also become more concrete in 2026 - but not in the way that many people know from marketing promises. Although there are rules for systems such as a highway pilot, the central point remains: Responsibility remains with the human driver.

Automated driver assistance systems may be used more widely on freeways, provided the system is approved. The car can take over the lane and speed in certain situations - but the responsibility remains with the human driver: You must be able to take over when the system demands it.

So far, no manufacturer has received such approval.

Stricter rules for delivery vans abroad from summer

Not all changes will apply immediately. From July 1, 2026, the regulations for certain delivery vans in cross-border traffic will be significantly tightened. Vehicles over 2.5 tons that are used for transport abroad will be affected.

These vehicles are now subject to the Working and Rest Periods Ordinance - with clear regulations on driving times, breaks and rest periods. The aim of the regulation is to increase road safety and improve working conditions in freight transport.

For many small companies, craft businesses and couriers who regularly travel abroad, this means additional organizational effort. Important: Those who only travel within Switzerland will not have to change for the time being - nothing will change for purely domestic traffic.