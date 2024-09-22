The Swiss electorate clearly says no twice: both the BVG reform and the biodiversity initiative fail at the ballot box. Political scientist Oliver Strijbis assesses the results for blue News.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The BVG reform and the biodiversity initiative were clearly rejected.

The "no" vote was expected for both proposals. However, the fact that the BVG reform achieved an even worse result is surprising.

Oliver Strijbis analyzes how this came about in an interview with blue News. Show more

What was already apparent in the polls before the vote was confirmed this Sunday: Both the BVG reform and the biodiversity initiative were rejected by the Swiss electorate.

What is surprising, however, is the clarity with which the BVG reform was rejected, despite the Federal Council and Parliament having spoken out in favor of a yes vote. Political scientist Oliver Strijbis speaks of a "lesson learned".

In an interview with blue News, Strijbis analyzes the results of the vote. Among other things, he explains why the BVG reform advocates made a possible strategic mistake by focusing on the women's issue and why the protection of biodiversity is not perceived by a majority to be as relevant as climate change.