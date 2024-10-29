Brigitte Hauser-Süess is an advisor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd. Imago

Brigitte Hauser-Süess, advisor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, earns up to CHF 97,000 with her new contract. While some readers find the fee reasonable, others find it excessive and unnecessary.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brigitte Hauser-Süess will continue to work as an advisor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd until the end of the year despite her retirement age.

She will now receive a total of up to CHF 97,000 for 70 days, which has provoked controversial reactions from readers.

Critical voices among readers emphasize that external consultants are only necessary if there is a lack of specialist knowledge at management level.

Other readers defend the fee, comparing it with the usual daily rates of other professions such as lawyers and car mechanics. Show more

Brigitte Hauser-Süess, advisor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, will continue her work until the end of the year despite reaching retirement age in September. The new contract, details of which were published by the NZZ, covers 70 working days at a daily rate of CHF 1140, plus expenses and social security contributions. The total fee could therefore amount to up to CHF 97,000.

blue News reported on the issue on Tuesday. Numerous readers also have an opinion on the consultant's salary. Some have expressed criticism, while others can understand the consultant's fee.

One reader, who earns CHF 1,600 in a 40% job and advises numerous clients every day, explains that he would never have thought that others earn so much more for similar advisory work.

The reader continues: "I am satisfied that I am also healthy and can work. Of course, sometimes a little more would be better, but then you pay more for everything else."

Some readers argue that external consultants are only needed when managers do not have the necessary expertise. In a "cleverly structured system", consultants are superfluous, says one.

Another comments that the principle of assigning department heads without specialist knowledge is questionable and is reminiscent of "kindergarten" when responsibilities are distributed like toys. This leads to inefficiency, which is then compensated for with expensive consultants - at the taxpayer's expense.

There is also resentment about the claim that the federal government has to make savings. According to one reader, this is more a case of "enrichment at the expense of the ordinary worker". He writes: "If someone has to advise me on the construction site, then I don't understand my trade."

Other readers defend the Federal Council advisor

One reader compares the hourly rates of consultants with those of car mechanics and trustees: "A lot at first glance. But easy, keep your head down. I pay CHF 170 for a car mechanic's hour in the garage, so what's the problem with Hauser's hourly rate?" And he continues: "Take a look at what a lawyer charges, there are hourly rates of between CHF 200-500."

Some readers argue that consultants' salaries should not be criticized across the board. "It's a fee in the range of a contract. I've easily paid twice that in business. The social security contributions have to be paid from this amount," writes one.

Others doubt whether consultants like Ms Süess are still needed at all, but do not think the fee is excessive in this context.