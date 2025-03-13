Have you always wanted to know what happens in the Federal Palace when a new member of the Federal Council is elected? blue News editor Dominik Müller takes you into the Federal Palace and gives you a unique insight.

The United Federal Assembly elected Martin Pfister to the Federal Council on March 12.

The Zug native prevailed against St. Gallen National Councillor Markus Ritter.

The successor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd has been known since March 12. Martin Pfister, Die Mitte, is the name of the new Federal Councillor. He will take office on April 1. Parliament needed two rounds of voting to decide the winner.

Pfister received 122 votes in the first round - one vote short of an absolute majority. His party colleague and fellow candidate Markus Ritter received 105 votes. In the second ballot, Pfister achieved an absolute majority of 134 votes.

Have you ever wondered what happens in the Federal Palace in Bern when Parliament elects a new member of the Federal Council? blue News editor Dominik Müller takes you behind the scenes of a Federal Council election.

