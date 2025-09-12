The Federal Council wants to press ahead with the digitalization of AHV and IV. Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider presented the plans on Friday.

Dominik Müller

In future, insured persons will be able to view their AHV and IV dossiers digitally. For example, they will be able to have their AHV pension provisionally calculated. Or they can check whether they have any contribution gaps.

The legal basis for this end-to-end digitalization of AHV and IV is the Federal Act on Information Systems in Social Insurance (BISS), on which Parliament can now express its opinion. The Federal Council adopted the dispatch on this on Friday.

The Federal Council wrote that data exchange in the first pillar is not automated. Communication with insured persons is often still carried out using PDF documents or in paper form.

The BISS is intended to set the framework conditions for efficient, secure electronic communication for insured persons, social insurance companies and other stakeholders. The centerpiece is the "e-platform 1st pillar" for AHV, IV and supplementary benefits, which should be available in 2028 at the earliest. Its use should be voluntary for insured persons.